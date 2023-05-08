Mayor: Mariupol Drama Theater graffiti sprayed in Narva is a 'provocation'

News
The Russian word for
Open gallery
11 photos
News

The Russian word for children (ДЕТИ), which was famously written in front of the bombed Mariupol Drama Theater in Ukraine, was discovered sprayed in front of an abandoned cultural house in Narva on Monday. Mayor Katri Raik labeled the act a provocation and informed the police.

The graffiti was found just before May 9, the day Russia commemorates winning World War II, which in the past has led to tensions among Estonia's Russian-speaking community. Public gatherings that celebrate the event are banned in Estonia.

The word "ДЕТИ" was written in large letters in front of the drama theater last year to stop Russian forces from destroying the building as they tried to occupy the city in southern Ukraine. The building was destroyed on March 16, 2022 by an ariel bomb, killing civilians sheltering in the basement

"This is a provocation. Unfortunately, the word is written in the same font as the one in front of the Mariupol theatre, which was bombed. On behalf of the authorities in Narva, I can say a firm "no" to all provocations and actions that can be understood in different ways. I wish everyone today and on May 9 intelligence and peace," said Katri Raik in an interview with ERR's Russian-language news portal rus.err.ee on Monday.

"Such phrases are unacceptable. In general, you should not write anything in public places because we are talking about damaging our public space. This is not the way to do it. This is our city. We should preserve it. And let's also look after each other and live in peace," she added.

Raik said she had contacted the police about the incident and ordered municipal workers to remove the graffiti, which was carried out on Monday afternoon.

Police make arrest

The police have opened misdemeanor proceedings after detaining a person in relation to the incident. The details are still being clarified.

A satellite photo of the Russian word for children written outside the Mariupol Drama Theater in Ukraine. Source: SCANPIX / AFP

"As far as we know, no misdeeds similar to this slogan have been committed in Narva or elsewhere in Estonia," said police spokesperson Kadri Martin. 

The police have not released any details about the detained individual, but sources close to rus.err believe it is activist Vovan Kaštan, who carried out a similar activity at the site of the removed Russian tank last month.

Kastan admitted to spraying quotes from Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky at the site.

The Russian-language text translates as: "We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone. Everything will be as we like."

Graffiti at the former site of the T-34 tank in Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Tatarsky was one of Russia's best-known military bloggers and a vocal supporter of its war in Ukraine. He was killed in an explosion at a St. Petersburg café on April 2.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:51

Mayor: Mariupol Drama Theater graffiti sprayed in Narva is a 'provocation'

17:57

Opposition obstructs tax, benefit change amendment readings

17:28

Health Board: Until further notice, drink only boiled water in Kuressaare

17:23

Gallery: Family benefits cut protest held outside Riigikogu

16:52

Government confirms tax changes, sends bill to Riigikogu

15:51

State wants to redirect funds from wealthy municipalities to rural areas

15:38

Gallery: Snap military exercise Okas ends

15:15

Kanter: War not understood the same way as in Estonia elsewhere

14:47

Incoming climate secretary general to give up stake in company

14:01

Martin Mölder: On political discrimination

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07:38

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

06.05

Growing interest in Finnish language as part of school curricula

08:07

Kuressaare ER head warns of stomach bug in the area

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

10:37

Swedish defense minister: Sweden should have joined NATO decades ago

06.05

Gallery: Linnahall among sites in focus on 'Teeme ära' day

06.05

Singer Alika more nervous about Eurovision result, than performance

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: