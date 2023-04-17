Police question alleged author of graffiti at former Narva T-34 tank site

News
Graffiti at the former site of the T-34 tank monument between Narva and Narva-Jõesuu.
Graffiti at the former site of the T-34 tank monument between Narva and Narva-Jõesuu. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said it has been in contact with a man, who claimed responsibility on social media for painting an aggressive pro-war Russian-language slogan at the former site of the Narva T-34 Soviet tank monument last week.

On Monday, activist and artist Vovan Kastan published a post on social media claiming that it was he who had painted the words of pro-war Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky at the former site of the Narva T-34 Soviet tank monument.

In his social media post, which leaves some room for interpretation, Kastan also promised to take responsibility for what he had done.

"The police are aware of the post and we are currently in contact with its author," head of Narva Police Station Indrek Püvi told ERR via a spokesperson on Monday.

Püvi added, that the police were now working to establish the precise details surrounding the incident.

The graffiti quoting the hostile words of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky appeared on a wall near the former site of the Narva T-34 Soviet tank monument.

The Russian-language text, which was painted on the wall overnight last Thursday and discovered Friday morning, translates as: "We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone. Everything will be as we like."

Tatarsky was one of Russia's best-known military bloggers, and a vocal supporter of its war in Ukraine. He was killed in an explosion at a St. Petersburg café on April 2

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:00

Estonian Defense Forces have no concrete plans to extend military service

12:59

Gallery: President Alar Karis nominates Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition

12:27

Police question alleged author of graffiti at former Narva T-34 tank site

12:16

War forced Ida-Viru County industrial park developers to change strategy

11:46

Twenty-eight MPs were new to the XV Riigikogu

11:00

Police will focus on speeders this week

10:54

Study: North Estonian residents leave smallest environmental footprint

10:06

Exercise Hunt territorial defense rehearsal finishes off near Keila

10:00

16-year-old Eneli Jefimova wins swimming gold for Estonia in Sweden

08:58

Security expert: Russia losing around 1,500 soldiers per day in Ukraine war

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

15.04

NGO Slava Ukraini transfers €1.5 million to firm with suspicious background

16.04

Tintinnabuli and the sacred: A view from Arvo Pärt's archives, 1976-77

14.04

Olkiluoto nuclear plant addition will impact Estonia's electricity prices

15.04

Mihhail Kõlvart: Council's decision came as a surprise

14.04

More than 70 US Marines arrive in Estonia

08:58

Security expert: Russia losing around 1,500 soldiers per day in Ukraine war

08:29

PPA issued 12 fines over pro-Russian social media posts this year so far

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: