Police question alleged author of graffiti at former Narva T-34 tank site

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said it has been in contact with a man, who claimed responsibility on social media for painting an aggressive pro-war Russian-language slogan at the former site of the Narva T-34 Soviet tank monument last week.

On Monday, activist and artist Vovan Kastan published a post on social media claiming that it was he who had painted the words of pro-war Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky at the former site of the Narva T-34 Soviet tank monument.

In his social media post, which leaves some room for interpretation, Kastan also promised to take responsibility for what he had done.

"The police are aware of the post and we are currently in contact with its author," head of Narva Police Station Indrek Püvi told ERR via a spokesperson on Monday.

Püvi added, that the police were now working to establish the precise details surrounding the incident.

The graffiti quoting the hostile words of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky appeared on a wall near the former site of the Narva T-34 Soviet tank monument.

The Russian-language text, which was painted on the wall overnight last Thursday and discovered Friday morning, translates as: "We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone. Everything will be as we like."

Tatarsky was one of Russia's best-known military bloggers, and a vocal supporter of its war in Ukraine. He was killed in an explosion at a St. Petersburg café on April 2

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!