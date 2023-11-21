Photo exhibition telling stories of Ukrainians who fled opens at Viru Keskus

On Monday, the photography exhibition "What Would You Take?" by Kaupo Kikkas and curator Frances Stonor Saunders opened in the atrium of Tallinn's Viru Keskus shopping mall. The exhibition tells the stories of Ukrainians, who fled their homes and the objects they brought with them.

"What Would You Take?" tells the story of twelve people from Ukraine, who were forced to leave their homes suddenly as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion. In addition to the bare essentials, they also took objects with them that hold deep sentimental value.

The exhibition helps tell their stories through these objects.

It is also a portrait of courage, tenacity and dignity. Lives that went on. The stories are about escape, but also about return.

"The key to this exhibition is definitely the poetic, human perspective, a very intimate perspective. This exhibition has nothing to do with documenting the horror of war. Anyone can come and see it. It's a very beautiful, uplifting and full of goodness," said Kikkas.

The exhibition has previously been displayed in London and, according to a Guardian article from last December, it is hoped it will eventually be taken to Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!