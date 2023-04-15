University of Tartu Botanical Gardens unveils exhibition hidden in greenery

The Botanical Gardens of the University of Tartu has opened a ceramics exhibition called "Ex terra. Hortus luteus" mainly comprised of wood-fired pottery pieces. The exhibition will remain open until May 31.

The exhibition displays the works of 13 professional potters and sculptors. One of the organizers, Eva Krivinogova, said that the exhibition's title "Ex terra. Hortus luteus" points both to the materials used and the venue at the Botanical Gardens.

"Translated, the name of the exhibition could be "Made of earth or soil. Clay garden." The focus is on different ceramic forms, mainly sculptural objects or sculptures made using the wood-firing method," Krigonova said.

Most of the works displayed were fired in the kiln of the Uhti Valge tavern in Tartu County specifically for the purposes of the exhibition and with the Botanical Gardens in mind.

The idea to marry ceramic objects to the greenery of the botanical gardens was born working at the Uhti kiln. The contributing artists are professional potters and ceramics teachers for the most part for whom wood-firing constitutes a somewhat more special and surprising technique.

The works on display differ in terms of size and form, ranging from animal plastic art to human figures, as well as conceptual and abstract objects.

The pieces have been placed all over the indoor premises of the University of Tartu Botanical Gardens, with the exception of Priit Allas' sculpture "August" which was too heavy to be moved inside.

The contributing artists are Maanus Mikkel, Kersti Kals, Aili Palm, Kai Paks, Priit Allas, Eike Eplik, Mari Hiiemäe, Külli Kõiv, Karin Kalman, Kersti Laanmaa, Eva Krivonogova, Maarit Mälgi, Rauno Thomas Moss.

The exhibition "Ex terra. Hortus luteus" will remain on display until May 31.

