Gallery: New exhibition explores relationship between art and architecture

Tallinn Architecture Museum's latest exhibition is asking visitors to rethink the relationship between art and architecture by showcasing work "without Borders" from the 1960s to the 1980s.

"Forecast and Fantasy: Architecture Without Borders, 1960s–1980s" is a "meeting point for scientific predictions and futuristic fantasies that were manifested in architecture and art from the 1960s to the 1980s," the museum says.

Works from authors from across Europe are displayed that "emerged from the new technological reality" following World War II.

"Foreseeing the replacement of work with games and collective pleasures in computerized societies, turning away from the overarching machine logic and replacing it with myths and romantic ideas of the human being, or looking for traces of other civilizations from space, instead of conquering it," the museum says.

The exhibition will present works of the following architects, artists and groups: Archizoom, Yuri Avvakumov, Alexander Brodsky & Ilya Utkin, Igor Dřevíkovský & David Vávra, Dvizhenie, Stano Filko, István B. Gellér, Jozef Jankovič, NER, Tiit Kaljundi, Jevgeni Klimov, Mari Kurismaa, Kai Koppel, Vilen Künnapu, Leonhard Lapin, Hardijs Lediņš, Avo-Himm Looveer, Kirmo Mikkola, Stefan Müller, Jüri Okas, OHO, Ain Padrik, Alessandro Poli, László Rajk, Toomas Rein, Sirje Runge, Superstudio, Tõnis Vint, and others.

The exhibition is open until April 30.

