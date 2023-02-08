Kumu Art Museum shows notable films on architecture, urban vision

News
"Under Tomorrow's Sky" (2021), a biopic on Winy Maas, co-founder of MVRDV architects. Source: Screenshot.
News

Every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in February, the Kumu auditorium will screen architecture-themed documentaries that focus on urban space and advocate for a more sustainable future.

The first biopic to be screen at the Kumu Art Museum's architecture program is "Under Tomorrow's Sky" (2021), which follows the renowned Dutch architect Winy Maas, whose vision of the city consists of "high rises on a human scale," essentially, stacked structural volumes with open spaces and greenery around them that feel like "vertical villages."

The director Jan Louter travels with the architect to Korea and China, among other places, and visits the construction sites of the geologically inspired Valley block of flats in Amsterdam, and the first publicly accessible art depot in the world, the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam: both buildings made headlines around the world long before they opened.

"Maas aspires to create buildings that are welcoming to future generations.
He invented the concept of the "vertical village," which is now only an idea, because it is rather expensive to build, but in the future, we could live in a city that is open in every sense and where everything is mixed, different styles and architecture, etc," the director, Jan Louter, said.

The other two films in the museum's program are from Denmark and provide insight into the souls of both city creators and city dwellers.

Arne Jacobsen's "Modern Denmark" (2021) is a biopic that follows Jacobsen's career from his playful 1929 design for a House for the Future to his once-derided design for Copenhagen's iconic SAS hotel. The film reveals the range and depth of his practice. Despite the fact that the documentary focuses mostly on Jacobsen's work, it also provides insight into his personality.

Hans Christian Post's documentary "The Best in the World" (2022) delves deeper than the photogenic image of Copenhagen. The Danish capital is commonly considered as one of the world's best and most livable cities.
However, this was not always the case. Copenhagen was an industrial city on the verge of bankruptcy thirty years ago. The city has undergone a complete transformation as a result of political and architectural engineering, but at what cost? Copenhagen, once a shining example of a humane and open city that was affordable to all, has devolved into a bubble only accessible to the wealthy, Mare Pedanik, the film program's curator, explained.

"On the one hand, gentrification is a two-way street; we are improving the environment, but it is only available to a select few," Pedanik said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

Government to tie passing of two bills to confidence vote

16:45

Estonian press photographer opens Ukraine war exhibition in Järva County

16:38

Russia reduces embassy staff to required level

16:15

Student shortages force several Estonian schools to close

15:46

Maasikas: Ukraine peace plan does not include immediately attainable goals

15:44

EFIS chief: 2024 state budget major challenge for Russia as war continues

15:25

Kumu Art Museum shows notable films on architecture, urban vision

15:16

State debt burden, taxation system in focus on Vikerraadio electoral debate

14:45

Global Estonian Report: February 8-15

14:15

January motor fuel sales in Estonia down almost 5 million liters on year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.02

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

07.02

Tallinn public transport significantly disrupted by tram line construction

07.02

January food prices: Rally continues

06.02

Minister: Ryanair has not 'slammed the door' on Tallinn Airport

07.02

Reform the only party against moving weekend public holidays to weekdays

07.02

2nd Infantry Brigade commander: We won't be caught with our pants down

12:44

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia threat not diminished by Ukraine war

11:35

Terminal D stop removed from new tram line to save time and money

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: