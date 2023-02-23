Audiovisual concert 'Traces' takes audience through Estonian landscapes

Concert "Jäljed" will feature Erki Pärnoja's band performing on stage with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, combined with the screening of Kaupo Kikkas' new film. Source: Maria Laanejärv
On February 23, Alexela Concert Hall will put on a special concert featuring a chamber orchestra, a five-piece band, and a film screening. The partnership between composer Erki Pärnoja and visual artist Kaupo Kikkas transports the audience through the landscapes of Estonia.

Erki Pärnoja worked on the initial drafts of "Jäljed" ("Traces") for chamber orchestra and a five-piece band during first pandemic spring.

"I was searching for a specific sound in my head and discovered the meaning of it in a completely different context, the forest. That is where the ideas and keywords came from. I got in touch with Kaupo and everything began to branch out from there," Pärnoja said.

Kikkas photographed and filmed Estonian nature, while Pärnoja was working on music.

"I traveled across Estonia for two years and captured places and landscapes that were important to me and for our concert," Kikkas said.

"This hour and a half gives a temporary relief from everything that is weighing us down. /.../ It is a breather that gives you good energy and feelings for years to come."

Kikkas' photography exhibition "Jäljed" at Tallinn's Solaris Gallery will conclude on February 27 with a night of talks by authors Erki Pärnoja and Kaupo Kikkas.

The one-time performance of "Jäljed" takes place on February 23, featuring on stage Erki Pärnoja and his band performing with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, with Kaupo Kikkas' film shown on the screen.

Kaupo Kikkas' photographic exhibition "Jäljed." Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Kaupo Kikkas' photographic exhibition "Jäljed." Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Editor: Kristina Kersa

