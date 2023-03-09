Estonian ministry workers make music video in honor of Women's Day

The Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) has made a music video dedicated to its female employees, to mark the occasion of International Women's Day. The video, which features singing and dancing by the ministry's male members of staff, cost €940 to produce.

Even though it may be too late to enter this year's Eesti Laul, male members of staff at the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) have been causing quite a stir with a new song called "Ei soovi, et lahkusid" and its accompanying video.

While ministry undersecretary Ahti Kuningas was originally listed as the song's only performer, it is clear he had more than a little help from his friends and the track is now credited to "MKM Pänd" (Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Band). The video was filmed on the premises of Tallinn City Hall.

Laura Laaster, head of public relations at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, assured ERR that the video had been filmed outside work hours. Lasster added, that those responsible for the concept and its realization were all employees of the ministry.

"Nordal Grupp OÜ helped with the filming and editing. The total cost of making the video was €940 (including VAT), which included the rental of the City Hall," said Laaster.

"In the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, it's essential to have a good working culture and humor is part of that," Laaster continued.

"We know, that members of a successful team all dance to the same beat, and so to achieve this we have developed a few different traditions. As an employer, it is the MKM's responsibility to foster a positive, lively and cooperative working environment for its employees. Remembering the MKM's female colleagues on Women's Day is a humorous and really positively-received part of our organizational culture," he said.

According to Laaster, making the video also had a really positive affect on team building.

"For three long evenings, men from across the MKM came together to generate ideas and practice," he said.

"Even though the video was primarily intended for in-house use, it has also attracted attention and interest from outside the MKM. It will undoubtedly contribute to the MKM's image as an employer," Laaster said.

