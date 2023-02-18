Gallery: 2022 Estonian press photo of the year winners announced

The Estonian Association of Press Photographers' Federation (EPFL) opened its annual exhibition of press photos on Friday at the Viru Center in Tallinn. The exhibition features the best photos taken in 2022 by photographers working for Estonian private media outlets. Prizes were also handed out for last year's best press photos and videos.

The winner of the 2022 Estonian Press Photo of the Year was Postimees photojournalist Dmitri Kotjuh with his photo "Black Day".

Kotjuh's photo shows a Ukrainian family mourning the loss of their 11-year-old daughter, who was killed in a Russian airstrike.

Best press photo of the year 2022: "Black Day." by Dmitri Kotjuh. Source: Dmitri Kotjuh/EPFL

Mihkel Maripuu, also of Postimees, won the prize for best nature photo with his image "The last day of the races at the Tallinn Hippodrome." The Tallinn Hippodrome, which recently celebrated its 99th birthday, has since closed down.

Best nature photo of the year. Source: Mihkel Maripuu/EPFL

The best sports photo prize was won by Delfi Media photojournalist Kiur Kaasik with his photo "Victory in blue, black and white," The photo shows the moment when Estonian tennis star Kaia Kanepi defeated Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament in Tallinn. In the shot, Kanepi's racket appears to have turned into the colors of the Estonian flag.

Best sports photo of the year. Source: Kiur Kaasik/EPFL

Äripäev's Andras Kralla won the award for best portrait photo for his image entitled "Refugees." The photo shows Svitlana, Yuliia and Taisa, who after fleeing from Ukraine to Estonia to escape the war were hired as room attendants at the Swissôtel in Tallinn. With the same photo, Kralla also won the prize for 2022's Estonian press photo of the year.

The winner in each category received a certificate and a €1,000 prize. The winner of the Estonian Press Photo of the Year 2022 also received a €1,000 prize.

The winner of the press video competition was also announced. The award for the best press video of 2022 went to Delfi Media's Aleksander Algo, Andrei Yakubovitš and Daniel Leevik for the video "From the job portal straight to the war," in which they investigated Russia's mobilization campaign.

Delfi TV investigated how the Russian army is recruiting reinforcements via online job portals and discovered that getting them to the frontline is much easier than expected.

