Türi replaces coalition after three months in office

The local government in Türi, Järva County, only remained in office for three months after both mayor and council chair were replaced Thursday, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reports.

A new coalition emerged after the coalition involving the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and electoral alliance Tulevikuvald Türi failed to work out.

Türi Assistant Rural Municipality Mayor Elar Niglas (EKRE) said: "The issues of the school network are certainly important for us, as well as the fact that we can contribute to the schools of the city of Türi as well as outside the city of Türi and our rural schools."

"In fact, such a uniform regional political development, I think, is very important. We also have these things in the coalition agreement noted," Niglas went on.

Former mayor Kati Nõlvak (SDE) is now in opposition in Türi, population around 10,600, which lies around 100km southaest of Tallinn.

As for her replacement, two businesspeople were nominated - opposition representative Mikk Otsus got 10 votes, but Sulo Särkinen (Isamaa) polled at 13 and so is Nõlvak's replacement.

Out going mayor Nõlvak said the new lineup would need to look at its finances, while incoming mayor Särkinen told AK that mote action and teamwork, rather than just words, was needed.

Thursday's council session was supposed to start with a vote of no confidence in the chairman of the council, Andrus Eensoo, but he preempted that by submitting his resignation the night before.

Marge Hirtentreu (EKRE) was elected as new council chair, with the support of both coalition and opposition.

The new coalition involves EKRE and Reform – despite what is said at national level, the two parties are often capable of being in coalition together at the local level – and electoral alliance Koduvald Türi; the deal was inked just before Thursday's council session.

Obligations arising from the municipality's development plan included in the agreement included the need for new kindergarten places to be found quickly, and housing support restored to new municipality citizens who purchase a home in the municipality.

Former Türi mayor Pipi-Liis Siemann was also at the sitting. She was with Isamaa when mayor there (to 2021) but recently won a Riigikogu seat with the Reform Party.

Sitting MPs can also hold local council seats, but not take office on a municipal government or as council chair.

