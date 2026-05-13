X!

Diplomat: EU sanctions against Russia are working

News
Matti Maasikas (left).
Matti Maasikas (left). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Matti Maasikas defended the EU's sanctions policy on Tuesday and said the bloc's most important tasks at present are supporting Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia.

Maasikas was interviewed on Tuesday's "Esimene stuudio" and spoke about geopolitics, U.S. relations with Europe and Ukraine.

The Estonian official said the European Union has not been sidelined as a spectator in global politics.

"Europe is staying the course. We are doing what needs to be done on our continent: supporting Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia," Maasikas said. "The EU is like a heavily loaded wagon that is difficult to get moving, but once it gets going, it moves steadily along its course," he told the show.

The EU imposes new sanctions on Russia every month, and they are working, Maasikas said.

"Since the start of Donald Trump's second administration, they [Washington] have viewed the EU almost entirely through an economic prism. They have not particularly wanted to coordinate foreign policy with the EU," Maasikas said.

The U.S. attack on Iran posed a serious dilemma for Washington's NATO allies. "There were certainly tensions at first. By now, those have subsided," he said.

The Russians' instinct in geopolitics is to talk to the Americans and make some sort of agreement with them. "But that has not worked," Maasikas noted. At the same time, Russians see the U.S. as their main adversary, he added.

An effective fight against corruption is underway in Ukraine, Maasikas said. "This fight has moved to a completely different level. Andriy Yermak, once Volodymyr Zelenskyy's right-hand man, came under suspicion," he said.

Maasikas does not plan to run for president of Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

Minister awaiting EDF recommendations for Estonia's Strait of Hormuz participation

16:19

Estonia passes conscripts' B1 language proficiency requirement

15:42

Universities and the government agree on more study places in key specialties

15:00

Hans Väre: How sustainable is sustainable decline?

14:21

Coalition planning to pass the climate law before 2027 election

13:29

Estonia decides not to privatize digital services, lottery, energy and real estate firms

12:51

Vabamu museum announces new director

12:17

Peeter Kaldre: To die for Bornholm

11:33

Estonian official: We try to balance fear of war rhetoric with new messaging

11:32

Sexual consent bill sent to second Riigikogu reading with clearer definitions

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:14

Estonia fails to qualify for Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final

12.05

Tallinn Airport plans to demolish former passenger terminal building Updated

12.05

Children must be told they're adopted in Estonia's new Family Law Act

12.05

Identity verification in Estonia's state app to become mandatory for agencies in 2028

12.05

Watch Live: Vanilla Ninja performing in Eurovision semifinal in Vienna

12.05

New spa and sauna center under development in Tallinn's Lasnamäe

12.05

Tallinn boosts annual back-to-school benefits for city kids

07.05

Andrus Merilo: Defense Forces ready for victory

12.05

Mart Parind: Estonia in the coma ward that is Europe

12.05

Nearly 1,000 reservists gather for Estonia's Spring Storm 2026 exercise

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo