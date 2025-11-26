Estonian diplomat acting as deputy director-general of EU's EEAS

Matti Maasikas, the current managing director at the European External Action Service (EEAS), has been temporarily promoted to deputy director-general of the organization.

Website Politico Europe reported the news in its Wednesday morning newsletter.

"That's correct," Maasikas himself confirmed to ERR, though he emphasized that he is serving in the role in an acting capacity.

Maasikas said his portfolio in the new position will include geoeconomics and interinstitutional relations.

"I will support the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, in preparing for Foreign Affairs Council meetings and liaising with member states, as well as representing her in the Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER II – the cooperation format for ambassadors of member states)," he outlined.

Maasikas will hold the position until a permanent deputy director-general has been found. The process is expected to take at least six months.

Since November 1, 2024, Maasikas has served as the EEAS managing director for Europe and Central Asia, responsible for coordinating EU foreign policy with non-EU countries in the region, with a particular focus on supporting Ukraine.

He told ERR that he will retain this role even while serving as acting deputy director-general.

From 2019 to 2023, Maasikas led the EU delegation in Ukraine and previously held several senior posts at Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

--

