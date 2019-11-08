Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 8-14

All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest hamlets in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on — from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Ongoing - Sunday, Nov. 10

Tallinn

XXII St. Martin's Day Fair

Saku Suurhall

Click here for more info.

Ongoing - Thursday, Nov. 21

Various locations

Lõõtsavägilased "JUBA 5" concert tour

Viljandi, Kilingi-Nõmme, Võru, Pärnu, Kuressaare, Türi

Click here for more info.

Friday, Nov. 8

Tallinn

Jazz.ee and Philly Joe's LIVE present Tribute to Viktoria Tolstoy

Philly Joe's

Click here for more info.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Tallinn

Ballet Royal Gala

Alexela Kontserdimaja

Click here for more info.

Tartu

ETK Live: Chalice & Hannaliisa Uusma

Tartu Erinevate Tubade Klubi, Aparaaditehas

Click here for more info.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Tallinn

St. Martin's Day at the Open Air Museum

Estonian Open Air Museum

Click here for more info.

Monday, Nov. 11

Tallinn

Ruutu10 open improv workshop

Ruutu10 Improstuudio

Click here for more info.

Narva

"Libahunt" ("Werewolf") play

Vaba Lava Narva

Click here for more info.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Tallinn

Film Series "Telling the American Story: Icons" presents "The Goonies"

Kumu Auditorium

Click here for more info.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Wednesday, Nov. 13

Viljandi

"Studying Traditional Crafts: Goals and Methods in Higher Education" conference

University of Tartu Viljandi Culture Academy

Click here for more info.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Tallinn

Noortebänd 2019 final concert

Vaba Lava Tallinn

Click here for more info.

Thursday, Nov. 14 - Sunday, Nov. 24

Various locations

Gala concert "Kummardus Jaak Joalale"

Tartu, Tallinn, Põlva, Mooste

Click here for more info.

-

