Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 8-14

All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest hamlets in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on — from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.
Ongoing - Sunday, Nov. 10
Tallinn
XXII St. Martin's Day Fair
Saku Suurhall
Ongoing - Thursday, Nov. 21
Various locations
Lõõtsavägilased "JUBA 5" concert tour
Viljandi, Kilingi-Nõmme, Võru, Pärnu, Kuressaare, Türi
Friday, Nov. 8
Tallinn
Jazz.ee and Philly Joe's LIVE present Tribute to Viktoria Tolstoy
Philly Joe's
Saturday, Nov. 9
Tallinn
Ballet Royal Gala
Alexela Kontserdimaja
Tartu
ETK Live: Chalice & Hannaliisa Uusma
Tartu Erinevate Tubade Klubi, Aparaaditehas
Sunday, Nov. 10
Tallinn
St. Martin's Day at the Open Air Museum
Estonian Open Air Museum
Monday, Nov. 11
Tallinn
Ruutu10 open improv workshop
Ruutu10 Improstuudio
Narva
"Libahunt" ("Werewolf") play
Vaba Lava Narva
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Tallinn
Film Series "Telling the American Story: Icons" presents "The Goonies"
Kumu Auditorium
Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Wednesday, Nov. 13
Viljandi
"Studying Traditional Crafts: Goals and Methods in Higher Education" conference
University of Tartu Viljandi Culture Academy
Thursday, Nov. 14
Tallinn
Noortebänd 2019 final concert
Vaba Lava Tallinn
Thursday, Nov. 14 - Sunday, Nov. 24
Various locations
Gala concert "Kummardus Jaak Joalale"
Tartu, Tallinn, Põlva, Mooste
Editor: Aili Vahtla