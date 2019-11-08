ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 8-14 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Handicraft sold at the 2018 St. Martin's Day Fair in Tallinn.
Handicraft sold at the 2018 St. Martin's Day Fair in Tallinn. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest hamlets in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on — from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Ongoing - Sunday, Nov. 10

Tallinn

XXII St. Martin's Day Fair
Saku Suurhall
Click here for more info.

Ongoing - Thursday, Nov. 21

Various locations

Lõõtsavägilased "JUBA 5" concert tour
Viljandi, Kilingi-Nõmme, Võru, Pärnu, Kuressaare, Türi
Click here for more info.

Friday, Nov. 8

Tallinn

Jazz.ee and Philly Joe's LIVE present Tribute to Viktoria Tolstoy
Philly Joe's
Click here for more info.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Tallinn

Ballet Royal Gala
Alexela Kontserdimaja
Click here for more info.

Tartu

ETK Live: Chalice & Hannaliisa Uusma
Tartu Erinevate Tubade Klubi, Aparaaditehas
Click here for more info.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Tallinn

St. Martin's Day at the Open Air Museum
Estonian Open Air Museum
Click here for more info.

Monday, Nov. 11

Tallinn

Ruutu10 open improv workshop
Ruutu10 Improstuudio
Click here for more info.

Narva

"Libahunt" ("Werewolf") play
Vaba Lava Narva
Click here for more info.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Tallinn

Film Series "Telling the American Story: Icons" presents "The Goonies"
Kumu Auditorium
Click here for more info.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Wednesday, Nov. 13

Viljandi

"Studying Traditional Crafts: Goals and Methods in Higher Education" conference
University of Tartu Viljandi Culture Academy
Click here for more info.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Tallinn

Noortebänd 2019 final concert
Vaba Lava Tallinn
Click here for more info.

Thursday, Nov. 14 - Sunday, Nov. 24

Various locations

Gala concert "Kummardus Jaak Joalale"
Tartu, Tallinn, Põlva, Mooste
Click here for more info.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eventsculture is happening
