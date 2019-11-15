Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 15-21

All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest hamlets in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on — from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Friday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, Nov. 17

Tartu, Luunja

4th Tartu Youth Folklore Festival

Luunja Culture Centre / Estonian National Museum (ERM), Tartu

Friday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, Dec. 1

Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Kohtla-Järve, Laulasmaa

2019 Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF)

Various locations

Friday, Nov. 15 - Tuesday, Jan. 1

Tallinn

Tallinn Christmas Market

Raekoja plats (Town Hall Square)

Sunday, Nov. 17

Tallinn

Palace Music Concert Series: Pictures at an Exhibition by Mussorgsky

Kadriorg Palace

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Tallinn

Jazz.ee and Fotografiska LIVE: "Ajaväli"

Fotografiska Tallinn

Viljandi

Trio Katastrofa concert

Estonian Traditional Music Centre

Thursday, Nov. 21 - Saturday, Nov. 23

Alatskivi

New Wine Day on the Onion Route

Alatskivi Manor

Jõhvi

Beati Mandolini concert

Jõhvi Concert Hall

