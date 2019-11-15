Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 15-21

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
PÖFF 2019.
PÖFF 2019. Source: PÖFF
All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest hamlets in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on — from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Friday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, Nov. 17

Tartu, Luunja

4th Tartu Youth Folklore Festival
Luunja Culture Centre / Estonian National Museum (ERM), Tartu
Click here for more info.

Friday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, Dec. 1

Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Kohtla-Järve, Laulasmaa

2019 Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF)
Various locations
Click here for more info, including exact schedule and tickets.

Friday, Nov. 15 - Tuesday, Jan. 1

Tallinn

Tallinn Christmas Market
Raekoja plats (Town Hall Square)
Click here for more info, including hours and cultural program schedule.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Tallinn

Palace Music Concert Series: Pictures at an Exhibition by Mussorgsky
Kadriorg Palace
Click here for more info.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Tallinn

Jazz.ee and Fotografiska LIVE: "Ajaväli"
Fotografiska Tallinn
Click here for more info.

Viljandi

Trio Katastrofa concert
Estonian Traditional Music Centre
Click here for more info.

Thursday, Nov. 21 - Saturday, Nov. 23

Alatskivi

New Wine Day on the Onion Route
Alatskivi Manor
Click here for more info.

Jõhvi

Beati Mandolini concert
Jõhvi Concert Hall
Click here for more info.

Further events

Click here to see listings for even more events going on in Estonia this week!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

