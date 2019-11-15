Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 15-21 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest hamlets in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on — from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.
Friday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, Nov. 17
Tartu, Luunja
4th Tartu Youth Folklore Festival
Luunja Culture Centre / Estonian National Museum (ERM), Tartu
Friday, Nov. 15 - Sunday, Dec. 1
Tallinn, Tartu, Narva, Kohtla-Järve, Laulasmaa
2019 Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF)
Various locations
Friday, Nov. 15 - Tuesday, Jan. 1
Tallinn
Tallinn Christmas Market
Raekoja plats (Town Hall Square)
Sunday, Nov. 17
Tallinn
Palace Music Concert Series: Pictures at an Exhibition by Mussorgsky
Kadriorg Palace
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Tallinn
Jazz.ee and Fotografiska LIVE: "Ajaväli"
Fotografiska Tallinn
Viljandi
Trio Katastrofa concert
Estonian Traditional Music Centre
Thursday, Nov. 21 - Saturday, Nov. 23
Alatskivi
New Wine Day on the Onion Route
Alatskivi Manor
Jõhvi
Beati Mandolini concert
Jõhvi Concert Hall
Further events
