Gallery: Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Town Hall Square

Tallinn's Christmas tree was lit on Friday at the opening of the city's Christmas market.

The Christmas market is open on Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) in the Old Town until Jan. 7. There are stalls selling food, hot wine, and handicrafts and on weekends there will be performances on the stage.

The City Museum is also organizing Christmas tours around the Old Town in Estonian, English, and Russian.

Last year's market was voted the best in Europe and attracted visitors from around the world.

This year's Christmas tree was a native of Estonia's capital city, having grown on a property on Rõika tänav in Haabersti.

Preparations began last Thursday morning to fell the tree and transport it to the Old Town, where it was delivered under police escort.

Kesklinn City District Elder Vladimir Svet (Centre) said Tallinn's official tree is a local one for the second year in a row; last year's tree was found in Kristiine.

"The search spanned a radius of 100 kilometers, but of several suitable candidates, we chose the one growing closest," Svet said. "The deciding factor was the spruce's appearance."

