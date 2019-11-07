Gallery: Tallinn Christmas tree felled in Haabersti

This year's Christmas tree, which is being put up in Tallinn's Raekoja plats (Town Hall Square) on Thursday, is once again a native of Estonia's capital city, having grown on a property on Rõika tänav in Haabersti.

Preparations began on Thursday morning to fell the tree and transport it to Raekoja plats, where it was delivered under police escort around midday.

Kesklinn City District Elder Vladimir Svet (Centre) also noted that Tallinn's official tree is a local one for the second year in a row; last year's tree was found in Kristiine.

"The search spanned a radius of 100 kilometers, but of several suitable candidates, we chose the one growing closest," Svet said. "The deciding factor was the spruce's appearance."

As is appropriate for the Raekoja plats tree, the Norway spruce from Rõika tänav is the right height and has very dense branches.

Setup of Tallinn's Christmas market will begin on Friday, and the market will officially be opened with a tree-lighting ceremony next Friday, Nov. 15.

