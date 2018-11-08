Gallery: This year's Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Town Hall Square

Continuing a tradition of public Christmas trees going back centuries in Tallinn, this year's official tree, a spruce found growing on Kibuvitsa Street in the capital's own Kristiine District, was cut down at 9:00 this morning and reached Town Hall Square around midday.

"The Central Tallinn government looked for this year's official Christmas tree for the capital all over Estonia, even involving other local governments," said Central Tallinn City District Elder Vladimir Svet (Centre). "Somewhat unexpectedly, it turned out in the end that the most beautiful of trees offered was growing right here in Tallinn."

The construction of Tallinn Christmas Market is set to begin on Friday, 9 November, and the market itself will be opened the following Friday, 16 November with a tree-lighting ceremony.

The tree is expected to remain in place in Town Hall Square through mid-February.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!