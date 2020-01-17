Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from January 17-23

All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest hamlets in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on — from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Friday, January 17

Jazz.ee and Philly Joe's LIVE present Lembe Lokk

Philly Joe's Jazz Club, Tallinn

Friday, January 17 - Saturday, January 18

Drama School of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre presents "Waiting for Godot"

Theatrum, Tallinn

Sunday, January 19

Russian State Academic Vivaldi Orchestra

Jõhvi Concert Hall

Palace Music concert series, featuring works by Bach, Hotteterre, Marais, Morel, Telemann

Kadriorg Palace, Tallinn

Tuesday, January 21

Comedy Estonia presents Ari Matti Mustonen, "Hüppa!"

Russian Cultural Center, Tallinn

Wednesday, January 22

Teatribuss presents "Pärismängult," a production for babies

Teatri Kodu, Tartu

Wednesday, January 22 - Thursday, January 23

NUKU Theater presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

NUKU Theater, Tallinn

Thursday, January 23

Club evening featuring author Indrek Hargla

Kadrina Municipal Library

Jazz.ee and Türi Jazz Club LIVE present ÖöTöÖ

Türi Cultural Centre

Association of Estonian Professional Musicians presents Ingely Laiv and Jakob Teppo

Kullamaa Cultural Centre, Lääne-Nigula Municipality

