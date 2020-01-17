Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from January 17-23

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Teatribuss'
Teatribuss' "Pärismängult," a theater production for babies. Source: Teatribuss
News

All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest hamlets in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on — from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Friday, January 17

Jazz.ee and Philly Joe's LIVE present Lembe Lokk
Philly Joe's Jazz Club, Tallinn
Click here for more info.

Friday, January 17 - Saturday, January 18

Drama School of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre presents "Waiting for Godot"
Theatrum, Tallinn
Click here for more info.

Sunday, January 19

Russian State Academic Vivaldi Orchestra
Jõhvi Concert Hall
Click here for more info.

Palace Music concert series, featuring works by Bach, Hotteterre, Marais, Morel, Telemann
Kadriorg Palace, Tallinn
Click here for more info.

Tuesday, January 21

Comedy Estonia presents Ari Matti Mustonen, "Hüppa!"
Russian Cultural Center, Tallinn
Click here for more info.

Wednesday, January 22

Teatribuss presents "Pärismängult," a production for babies
Teatri Kodu, Tartu
Click here for more info.

Wednesday, January 22 - Thursday, January 23

NUKU Theater presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
NUKU Theater, Tallinn
Click here for more info.

Thursday, January 23

Club evening featuring author Indrek Hargla
Kadrina Municipal Library
Click here for more info.

Jazz.ee and Türi Jazz Club LIVE present ÖöTöÖ
Türi Cultural Centre
Click here for more info.

Association of Estonian Professional Musicians presents Ingely Laiv and Jakob Teppo
Kullamaa Cultural Centre, Lääne-Nigula Municipality
Click here for more info.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

