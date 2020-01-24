Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from January 24-30

All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest hamlets in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on — from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Friday, January 24

Friday night dance party at Lahe Kohvik

Värska Spa, Setomaa Municipality

Ojar & Einar will provide music at a dance party beginning at 9 p.m. Free admission!

Saturday, January 25

Family Day with zoologist Aleksei Turovski

Anija Manor, Anija Municipality

2020 is the Year of the Rat according to the Chinese zodiac, and Anija Manor has invited zoologist Aleksei Turovski to talk about rats. Participants will have the opportunity to crochet the animal for themselves as well as watch "Solan and Ludvig — The Big Cheese Race."

Saturday, January 25 - Sunday, January 26

January Jam in Mooste

Mooste Folk House, Põlva Municipality

A giant two-day musical jam is being hosted at Mooste Manor, where attendees with even the most basic of musical skills are encouraged to join in playing Estonian and other countries' folk as well as original music. Recommended ages 13-14 and up.

Sunday, January 26 - Sunday, April 26

Anne Katrine Senstad exhibition "Radical Light"

Kai Art Center, Tallinn

A large-scale light installation by Norway's Anne Katrine Senstad created especially for Kai Art Center and accompanied by a sound composition by Swedish-American sound artist Catherine Christer Hennix.

Monday, January 27

"Antigone in New York"

Järvakandi Cultural Hall, Kehtna Municipality

A dark comedy play by Janusz Glowacki in which a Russian Jewish artist, someone from Poland and a woman from Puerto Rico end up in a park in New York City in the early 90s. Directed by Peeter Tammearu, featuring Lauli Otsar, Markus Habakukk, Jürge Gansen, Risto Vaidla, Tanel Ting, Ahto Matt.

Tuesday, January 28

"The Little Prince" final performance

NUKU Theater, Tallinn

A play based on the famous 1943 novella by French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry detailing a friendship struck between a pilot who made an emergency landing in the desert and the Little Prince he encountered during his eight days there. Directed by Mirko Rajas, featuring Andres Roosileht, Karl Valkna (guest), Laura Nõlvak, Anti Kobin, Mihkel Tikerpalu, Steffi Pähn or Katri Pekri. Ages 7 and up.

Wednesday, January 29

Schubert's "Winter Journey"

Põlva Music School, Põlva Municipality

Franz Schubert's "Winter Journey," a song cycle for voice and piano, performed by Atlan Karp (baritone) and Irina Zahharenkova (piano).

Wednesday, January 29 - Thursday, January 30

"Between Dreams and Drowning"

Stage of Independent Dance (STL), Tallinn

Paide Theater and Stage of Independet Dance (STL) present Ursel Tilk and Steffi Pähn's "Between Dreams and Drowning," the result of a collaboration between Tilk and Belgian dance artist Lore Borremans. The production digs into the sometimes disastrous aftermath of loving, falling in love, and being loved. A production of the same name will also be performed in Belgium during the 2020-2021 season.



