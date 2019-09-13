ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
One hunting violation so far recorded since season began in August

News
BNS
Hunters in Estonia (picture is illustrative).
Hunters in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: ERR
Autumn is bird-hunting season in Estonia, with one violation of the rules being reported to date, according to the Environmental Inspectorate (Keskonnainspektsioon).

The one violation involved a hunting tourist using a recording on their phone to attract quarry, which is against the rules, BNS reports.

The violation was committed on Sept. 4 in Pärnu County, by a group of Italian tourists who had a valid hunting permit. The group was intercepted by the Environmental Inspectorate following a tip-off. The individual using the phone-based lure said he was unaware of the restriction.

Inspectorate spokesperson for the region, Toomas Õmblus, said that ignorance of the law was not a defense in this case, since the tourists had signed an information leaflet provided them by hunt organizers, translated into Italian.

A misdemeanor proceeding was opened and the hunter fined €600, which has been paid, BNS reports.

Spot-checks continue since the season opened on Aug. 20, though no other violations have been reported.

The bird hunting season in Estonia runs from Aug. 20 to Oct. 31. The duck hunting season on the Narva Reservoir, Lake Võrtsjärv, Lake Peipsi and Lake Pihkva runs until Nov. 30, and the goose hunting season runs from Sept. 20 to Nov. 30. Cormorants, sea birds, can be hunted from Aug. 1 to Nov. 30.

The hunting season for most other animals, including elk, as well as fishing, for instance for trout, also began around the same time.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

