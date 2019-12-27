ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Portal: Protections improved for two endangered bird species ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Black storks (Ciconia nigra) are under category I protection in Estonia.
Black storks (Ciconia nigra) are under category I protection in Estonia. Source: ERR
News

Just before Christmas, Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE) amended a regulation according to which an additional of 1,239 hectares of land will be designated the protected habitats of two species under category I protection in Estonia — the black stork and the greater spotted eagle, online portal geenius.ee writes.

Just 40-60 pairs of black storks (Ciconia nigra) and 5-10 pairs of greater spotted eagles (Clanga clanga) nest in Estonia, geenius.ee writes (link in Estonian).

Changes dedicated to preserving the two species' habitats will also be introduced, including restrictions on economic activity and the use of natural resources within the vicinity of the birds' habitats and nesting sites.

Current threats to both black storks and greater spotted eagles include the breakup of old-growth forests suitable for nesting, the reduction in size and biodiversity thereof, as well as the disappearance of suitable feeding habitats.

The latest changes will serve to ensure the effective protection of all known habitat of both species in Estonia.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

birdsministry of the environmentendangered speciesblack storksgreater spotted eagles
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:04

Ragnar Klavan: No regrets about the leaving of Liverpool

16:42

Estonia had smallest number of asylum applications in EU in 2019

16:39

'How do you shoot people?': Remembering Afghanistan, 40 years on

16:10

Paper: Tallinn city district campaign calls for donations, not fireworks

15:45

Portal: Protections improved for two endangered bird species

15:13

Luik: Democracy is intact but being tested

15:09

Reinsalu: Russia wants to use Sputnik to undermine EU unity

14:44

Over 100 Estonians renounced citizenship in 2019

14:12

New measurement system shows Estonia has 90,000 hectares more forest

13:40

Taavi Rõivas: Ratas missing independence day reception out of bitterness

13:16

Influenza cases increased by almost 20 percent

12:37

Architects demand cancellation of National Library renovation project

11:56

President makes over 30 foreign working trips in 2019

11:31

Over 700 people granted Estonian citizenship in 2019

11:06

Paper: Many working-age adults stuck caring for loved ones

10:35

Ratas will not attend president's Independence Day reception

09:55

EDF: No improvement in Russian military flight practices, despite claims

09:27

Russia threatens countermeasures against Estonia over Sputnik sanctions

08:55

Young woman found alive after six-day search

26.12

Jõulutunnel charity Christmas show raises over quarter of a million euros

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: