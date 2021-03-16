Low birth rates may spell black storks' disappearance from Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Black Stork in Estonia. Source: Tiit Jürisson
News

The black stork (Ciconia nigra), already a protected species in Estonia, is in danger of disappearing altogether, partly due to low rates of reproduction, ERR's science portal, Novaator, reports.

Far less common, and far more wary of humans, than the more familiar white storks (Ciconia ciconia), black storks are summer visitors to Estonia and do not winter here. They prefer to nest in wooded areas. Estonia is the limit of the species' northernmost extent in Europe.

Breeding is in April and May, with a typical clutch numbering two to five eggs.

A recent Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet) study found high mercury levels in the bloodstream, which may be vectored via the food chain and may in turn affect both fertility rates and the health of such offspring as there are.

In 2020, only ten storklings went on to reach maturity, the board found. A subsequent study found surprisingly high levels of mercury, poisonous to birds and humans alike if in sufficient concentrations, in black storks found in Estonia.

Storks feed on fish which also have high levels of mercury, the result of pollutants which, while not at levels which would be hazardous to humans, given the storks dependence on fish, can pose a treat, though where this happens – black storks in Estonia primarily migrate to southeastern Europe in August and September – is not clear. Other bird life including birds of prey, such as eagle owls, have also been found to have unusually high levels of mercury in the system. Even more worryingly, eagle owls do not migrate.

Other issues include parasites and potential loss of habitat, though nesting sites are protected, and that protection is enforced – to the extent that, for instance, a planned wind-farm in Pärnu County has had to take a recently-found nest into consideration.

The original Novaator piece (in Estonian) is here.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:28

Tartu preparing to open a coronavirus vaccination centre

19:04

Low birth rates may spell black storks' disappearance from Estonia

18:29

Portal: Russian military incursion into Estonia would fit Putin agenda

18:02

Analysis: People's mobility similar to emergency situation last spring

17:29

Watch Live: Government coronavirus vaccine info session

16:59

Nordica CEO: No plans to seek state aid this year

16:26

Shale oil producer VKG reports 75 percent fall in profits for 2020

16:19

Tartu 2024 seeking summer volunteers

16:01

Diesel sales up record 23.2 percent on year to February

15:46

Medicines agency: Suspending AstraZeneca vaccines would be drastic measure

15:32

Merlin Rehema: On-demand solutions to complement county public transport

15:20

600 more deaths recorded in first nine weeks of 2021

14:51

Ministry: Vaccination of education workers almost complete

14:28

Lutsar: Coronavirus infection rate will fall soon

14:21

Tartu green schemes placed second in international competition

13:52

Swedish defense report: NATO northeastern defense should focus short-term

13:34

Baltic prime ministers call for EU to speed up coronavirus vaccine rollout

13:10

Culture area themes revealed for next three years

12:38

Joosep Kaasik new PPA northern prefecture chief, on €4,600 per month

12:15

Finance minister: Supplementary budget will total €641 million

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: