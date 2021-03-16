Tartu green schemes placed second in international competition

Tartu's green schemes took the runner up place in the Environment and Climate category of the Green Destinations Story Awards competition.

The competition asked for "success stories" to be submitted and Tartu entered its city-wide Smart Bike Share and city buses operating on Estonian natural gas which aim to reduce traffic, noise and air pollution.

Tartu placed second after Chile in the Environment and Climate category.

'We have undertaken various activities aimed at preserving and improving the urban environment in order to provide the best possible living environment for the current and future residents of Tartu. It is a pleasure to acknowledge that the same values are also becoming increasingly important for tourists, and Tartu is recognized as a destination for sustainable tourism. This, in turn, opens up new opportunities for us to present the Tartu region and its diversity to both domestic and foreign tourists and thereby stimulate tourism', said Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm.

