Gallery: 'Osoon' celebrates Ornithological Society's 100th anniversary

Monday's ETV nature program "Osoon" will be dedicated to birds to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Estonian Ornithological Society (Ornitoloogiaühing).

On May 1 1921, a group of bird enthusiasts gathered in the assembly hall of University of Tartu to discuss founding an ornithological union. The idea's initiator was the university rector at the time, Heinrich Koppel. He was joined by zoologist Johannes Piiper and Estonia's first professional ornithologist Mihkel Härms.

Throughout its history, the Ornithological Society's goal has been to study, protect and introduce birds. Birds are an attractive object of observation to many different people of differing age groups and lives.

"Osoon" will run at 8.30 p.m. on ETV.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

