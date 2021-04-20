Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #5

Just because Estonia is in lockdown, it doesn't mean there isn't anything to do outside this spring. The Estonian Institute and "Found in Estonia" podcast has seven recommendations for you.

The Estonian Institute in collaboration with podcast "Found in Estonia" brings you a series of recommendations from English-speaking local foreigners, which is republished by ERR News.

Nicole Tan (32) is from Singapore and has been living in Estonia for three years. She moved here for work in 2018 and in her own words, "can never get enough of the amazing air here". You can listen to her episode of the "Found in Estonia" podcast online.

Hopefully, this is the last week of strict pandemic restrictions and everything will be better in May. Here are Nicole's recommendations for what to do in Estonia. There may be some you've heard of before and some you haven't.

1) What to visit: Ö/Õ statue

The Ö/Õ statue in Saaremaa (it's located right after the Väike Strait, or just before Muhu island depending on which direction you're going) is certainly a fun monument to visit, especially if you're learning Estonian like me!

The Ö/Õ statue marks the dialect border between Estonians from the mainland who can pronounce "õ" and the islanders from Saaremaa who don't have "õ" in their dialect. Instead, they use "ö".

Nicole Tan in Saaremaa. Source: Nicole Tan.

2) Estonian movie to watch: Chasing Unicorns

If you want to know more about the Estonian startup scene, then Chasing Unicorns sure is the movie to watch! Written and directed by Rain Rannu – an Estonian filmmaker and technology entrepreneur – Chasing Unicorns is based on real-life stories of European startups and told from a fun, semi-satirical perspective of a female startup founder.

You can watch the film online at netikino.ee.

3) Learn Estonian easily with Keeleklikk

As I'm learning Estonian right now, I highly recommend Keeleklikk as a learning resource! Created by the Ministry of Education and Research, it features fun videos and interactive exercises that have helped me to learn more alongside my classes.

4) Enjoy a sauna – and its culture

While public saunas may not be open right now, you can get yourself ready for when they do by learning about the Estonian sauna culture! From sauna hats to "leil" and the hangout room, they all play a part in the local sauna culture. You can read more about Estonian Sauna culture on the Estonian Saunas blog.

5) Listen to Attic Bass and support local DJs

Tune in to Attic Bass on Saturdays where awesome local DJs serve up some mean beats! Attic bass is a sound and video recording studio that live broadcasts DJ performances and gives local DJs a platform to showcase their talent to the world.

From techno to drum and bass, it's a great way to show your support for our local Estonian DJs and electronic dance culture while grooving from your bedroom to the living room

6) Live shows from Heldeke

Interested in quizzes or simply some live TV entertainment? Then Heldeke is the channel to tune into! Previously a theatre-bar-sauna, Heldeke is temporarily a TV studio right now. The owner, Dan, is often coming up with fun live streams, a great way to help us through these lockdown times.

7) Have a listen to the Found in Estonia podcast

Who has ended up on the shores of Estonia? Well, you can find out and listen to their stories at Found in Estonia! Tiina and Kaisa share stories of foreigners who have made Estonia their home and it sure is worth a listen.

This article was originally published on the Estonian Institute website.

Estonian Institute is presently developing its web environment at Culture.ee to make integration and cultural exchange more accessible.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!