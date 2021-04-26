Health Board to contact all travelers arriving in Estonia

The Health Board has turned its attention to travelers arriving in Estonia from school break vacations and will begin contacting all arrivals in Estonia going forward to remind people of preventive measures.

Last week, 4.4 percent of all Estonian coronavirus cases were related to travel with Egypt leading the way, said Health Board infectious diseases head Hanna Sepp.

Sepp noted that if a traveler arrives in Estonia from a risk country - a country where the infection indicator is higher than 150 - they must remain in isolation for 10 days or go through coronavirus testing twice in seven days. Both tests need to be negative to exit isolation.

She added that isolating yourself after travel is critical because in addition to regular cases, travel can also bring new strains of COVID-19 to the country, capable of causing more serious illness.

To remind people of the rules and regulations in force, the Health Board will begin contacting all passengers who have filled out a travel declaration upon arrival to Estonia.

Commenting on travel to foreign countries, Minister of Health and Labour Tanel Kiik (Center) said that people should not think of what is and what is not allowed during a pandemic. "This is a period when travel to exotic destinations is not of common sense. Right now is the time to rest in your homeland or in neighboring countries," the minister said.

Kiik also called on travel organizers to consider destinations, because the actual epidemiological situation and hospital treatment capability is unknown for many countries.

