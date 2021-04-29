Health Board: 425 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 10 deaths

425 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 4,316 tests taken - a rate of 9.8 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. 10 deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 181 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 134 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 67 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and 62 were discovered in Pärnu County. 28 cases were found in Viljandi County, 22 in Lääne-Viru County and 16 in Tartu County. Nine new cases each were opened in Põlva and Rapla counties. Six cases were diagnosed in Lääne County, three cases each were found in Valga and Jõgeva counties and one case each was found in Võru, Saare and Hiiu counties.

There was no information in the population registry for 16 of the cases diagnosed.

10 new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,158 people in Estonia in total.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 433.72, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 323,287 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 109,558 of them having already received their second dose. 11,223 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday morning.

354 people receiving treatment in hospital, 53 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 354 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 43 under assisted breathing. There are 53 patients in intensive care. The average age of hospitalized patients is 68 years, 75 percent of all hospitalized patients are 60 years or older.

A total of 4,316 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 425 returning positive and 3,891 negative – a positive rate of 9.8 percent.

There have been 1,278,977 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 121,657 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

110,599 people are considered to have recovered from the coronavirus in Estonia with 38,191 (34.5 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 72,408 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

The 14-day average infection rate is 411.14 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

