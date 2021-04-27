Coronavirus round-up: April 19-25

Last week 2,604 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across Estonia falling from 3,341 the previous week. There were 45 deaths.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and Koroonakaart.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

By week: There were 2,604 new cases of coronavirus last week, a fall from 3,341 the week before, a difference of 737. This is a similar total rate to the end of November.

There were 45 deaths last week compared to 63 the week before.

The 14-day infection rate was 447.3 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday (April 26), compared to 602.12 a week earlier (April 19).

By day: The highest number of new cases on a single day last week was 536 and the lowest was 163 on Sunday.

There were 45 deaths. The highest on a single day was 11 and the lowest was two.

By county: There was a decrease in new cases in all counties last week except Lääne-Viru County.

There were 1,423 new cases in Harju County compared to 1,873 last week.

Ida-Viru County's cases fell from 424 to 322, Lääne-Viru County's rose from 141 to 151, Pärnu County's stayed the same at 149 compared to 151 a week earlier, Saare County's cases fell from 33 to 25 and Tartu County's cases also fell from 128 to 114. Võru County's fell from 41 to 23.

As the Health Board no longer releases data about outbreaks, it is not possible to say why the infection rate is increasing in each region.

In the graph below, you can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dot.

Hospital releases: 263 people were released from hospital last week, compared to 348 the week before.

On Monday, 409 people were being treated in hospitals across Estonia, compared to 475 last week. The rate of admitted patients is still falling although hospitals in north Estonia are still full.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 2,604 positive tests last week and 28,203 negatives which gives a total of 30,807, a fall from the week before.

The average positive share per day has fallen to 8.35 percent compared to 9.34 percent the week before.

Deaths: There were 45 deaths, compared to 63 last week.

The total number of people who have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia is 1,145, as of Monday.

Vaccinations: In total, 23,486 people were vaccinated last week, data from the Health Board shows. The Agency of Medicines said 37,938 doses were administered last week, 23,486 first doses and 14,452 second doses.

As of Monday (April 26), 311,731 people had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine

Vaccinations by sex, county and age: As of Monday, the majority of counties have a vaccination coverage rate of more than 25 percent and Hiiu County's is over 34 percent. Harju and Ida-Viru counties have the lowest rates.

As of Monday, 189,676 women and 121,887 men had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine coverage is now more than 62 percent for people over 70 and 55 percent for people over 80.

