Seven serious vaccination side effects reported last week

A coronavirus vaccine at East Tallinn Central Hospital. Source: Raigo Pajula/ITK
Seven serious side effects were reported last week after vaccination, two with the Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine, one with the Moderna vaccine and four with the AstraZeneca Vaxzevria vaccine.

In total, 71 reports were made to the Agency of Medicines (Ravimiamet) between April 19-25 which published the data. Last week, 37,938 doses were administered in Estonia.

The agency said: "The information should not be interpreted as meaning that all these complaints are due to the vaccine. Only a detailed and scientific evaluation of all available data will allow conclusions to be drawn on the benefits and potential risks of the vaccine. We publish this information so that everyone has access to the information we use to evaluate the safety of COVID-19 vaccines."

Since December, 411,580 doses have been administered and the number of side effects reported is 3,430 which is 0.83 percent. Of these, 1,014 were related to Pfizer/BioNTech, 67 to Moderna and 2,349 to AstraZeneca.

Comirnaty Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine - 41 reports

Two serious side effects were reported.

Two cases of thrombosis were reported. A cerebral basilar artery thrombosis in a 79-year-old woman and fatal pulmonary embolism in a 74-year-old woman. The agency believes these are unrelated as both patients have severed underlying health issues and thrombosis may have occurred due to those.

11 people developed coronavirus. Eight of these were patients tested at a care home who experienced mild symptoms. 15 other patients at the home tested negative.

The remaining reports were made about mild symptoms.

Vaxzevria AstraZeneca - 22 reports

There were four serious side effects reported.

A 61-year-old man reported Thrombocytopenia and experienced symptoms such as spotting of the limbs, bruising at the injection site, and low platelets were detected in a blood test. The patient received treatment and is recovering. The agency thinks it is possible this was related to the vaccine as this is a known side effect.

A 72-year-old woman was diagnosed with a visual impairment - retinal detachment - on the sixth day after the first dose of the vaccine. The patient required surgical treatment.

A 59-year-old woman experienced deep vein thrombosis on the second day after she received the second vaccine dose. The agency does not think this was caused by the vaccines as the patient has underlying health problems and several risk factors for thrombosis.

A 38-year-old woman was reported to have headaches and photosensitivity whihc lasted for more than a month and needed treatment.

The remaining reports were of non-serious reactions consistent with known side effects of the vaccine.

Moderna vaccine - 8 reports

One serious side effect was reported and seven mild.

One case of thrombosis was reported: central ocular thrombosis in a 66-year-old woman. The Agency thinks it likely unrelated to the vaccine.

The remaining reports described non-serious reactions consistent with the vaccine information.

