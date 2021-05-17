80 side effects reported after vaccination last week

Eighty side effects were reported last week (May 10-16) after coronavirus vaccinations - the majority were mild, the Agency of Medicines said .

Of the 80 reported side effects, 56 were related to Pfizer, 20 to AstraZeneca and four to Moderna. Zero side effects were reported after the Janssen vaccination.

Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine is the most used vaccine in Estonia with a total 359,216 doses administered since December 27. 173,712 doses of the AstraZeneca Vaxzevria vaccine have been administered with 45,289 doses of the Moderna vaccine, making up a total 579,309 total doses.

Since vaccination started in December, 3,672 adverse reaction reports have been made to the Agency of Medicines, 0.63 percent of the total number of vaccine doses administered.

The agency said it should be kept in mind that the symptoms reported may not be related to the vaccine but it publishes the information for transparency.

"This means that the information should not be interpreted as meaning that all these complaints are due to the vaccine. Only a detailed and scientific evaluation of all available data will allow conclusions to be drawn on the benefits and potential risks of the vaccine," the agency said.

Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty) - 56 reports

There were 10 reports of vaccine ineffectiveness after 10 people contracted the coronavirus after being inoculated. Nine of those cases were clients of Karjaküla social center, where vaccinated people had mild cases of the coronavirus. 24 people in the social center tested positive for COVID-19, but did not show any symptoms.

In one report, a 98-year old man was described to have developed skin cancer around the time of his second vaccine injection. The Agency of Medicines said the two things being connected is unlikely.

The remaining reports were of mild symptoms which are known to be side effects of the vaccine. In two cases, sick leave was started.

AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) - 20 reports

One report had to do with the development of hives three days after a first vaccine dose, but the patient is now recovering. Another report had to do with loss of vision one day after a second vaccine dose, the patient is receiving treatment and the Agency of Medicines is compiling information.

The remaining reports were of mild symptoms which are known to be side effects of the vaccine. In two cases, sick leave was started.

Moderna - four reports

Reports made about the Moderna vaccines had to do with mild symptoms, which are known to be side effects. In one case, sick leave was started.

--

