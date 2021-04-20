Five serious side effects reported after vaccination last week

Five serious side effects were reported to the State Agency of Medicines (Ravimiamet) last week after vaccination in Estonia last week. 39,505 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in that time period.

Between April 12-18, three serious side effects were reported after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine and two after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

During the past week, 39,505 vaccine injections were administered in Estonia, and side effects were reported in 91 cases which is 0.23 percent of cases. The majority were not serious and were known to be side effects of the vaccine.

A total of 3,359 adverse reaction reports have been made since vaccination started in December and during this time, 373,670 doses have been administered. This makes the number of symptoms reported 0.9 percent of the total doses administered.

Pfizer/BioNTech - 31 reports

Twenty-seven side effects were reported by women and four by men. In seven cases, time was taken off work.

In one case a laryngeal edema occurred seven minutes after the first dose. The patient required treatment and is recovering.

In the second case, a person fainted and hit their head five days after vaccination. The patient is recovering.

There were six cases of coronavirus reported after the vaccine was administered.

Additionally, an 86-year-old died six days after vaccination. The agency believes a link with the vaccine is unlikely.

The other reports were of mild symptoms known to be caused by the vaccine. In addition: nose bleeds, increased blood pressure, herpes activation, eye pain, temporary difficulty breathing, hypothermia, memory impairment and anxiety, hearing loss, skin sensitivity disorders, pharyngeal sensitivity disorders, exacerbation of polyneuropathy have been reported.

AstraZeneca Vaxzevria - 54 reports

Forty-two reports were made by women and 12 by men. There were three serious side effects recorded.

In one case a person experienced a severe headache with increased sensitivity to sound which required hospitalization.

In the second case, a person experienced problems with their vision 14 after the first vaccine dose.

The third case experienced tachycardia, a heart rate over 100 beats per minute, and required treatment.

The other reports were of mild symptoms known to be caused by the vaccine. In addition, spotting, bruising (including in the eye), uterine bleeding, nose bleeds and skin sensitivity were reported.

Moderna - six reports

All reports were made by women and none were serious. One case of coronavirus was reported.

Background and data

Currently, only people over 60 years old and risk groups are being vaccinated in Estonia. More women are currently being vaccinated than men as women have a higher life expectancy than men.

Between December 27 and April 18, a total of 373,670 coronavirus vaccine doses have administered in Estonia. Of these, 224,178 were Pfizer/BioNTech, 25,862 were Moderna and 114,303 were AstraZeneca. The data is shown in the graphs below.

The Agency of Medicines' report can be viewed here (in Estonian).

--

