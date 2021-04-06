Side effects of vaccine notified to authorities on 118 occasions last week

Estonia's State Agency of Medicines was notified of side effects 118 times last week after coronavirus vaccinations, newspaper Postimees reported on Monday. The agency said not all symptoms are "necessarily connected with vaccination".

Twenty were experienced after the Pfizer vaccine, three after the Moderna vaccine and 95 after the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, almost 41,000 vaccines were administered last week.

The agency emphasized that not all the notices of side effects filed during the week, which describe complaints that have occurred after vaccination, are necessarily connected with vaccination.

"Only a detailed scientific evaluation of all data will enable to draw conclusions about the benefit derived from the vaccine and potential risks," spokespeople for the State Agency of Medicines said.

Of the 20 notices concerning the Pfizer vaccine, two described serious symptoms. The first of them informed about an aggravation of psoriasis, but its course is not known. The second described a case of deep vein thrombosis and thromboembolism nine days after the patient received the second dose of the vaccine. The patient needed hospital treatment and is recovering.

A work incapacity certificate was required on two occasions.

Of the three notices of side effects with the Moderna vaccine, one described serious side effects, namely an allergic reaction in the form of edema of the face and the tongue. The patient needed treatment but is recovering.

Of the 95 notices related to the AstraZeneca vaccine, two described serious reactions. The first of them was a notice of an allergic reaction in the form of laryngeal edema, edema of the face and hives, whereas the second notice concerned pulmonary embolism 17 days after inoculation with the first dose of the vaccine. In the former case the course of the illness is not known. In the latter case the patient needed hospital treatment and is recovering.

The rest of the notices informed about non-serious reactions that are consistent with product information.

In nine cases a certificate of incapacity for work was required.

So far, 296,031 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in Estonia since December 2020. The State Agency of Medicines has been notified of side effects on 3,077 occasions, which is 1.04 percent of the total number of vaccine doses administered.

For more information about vaccinations in Estonia, visit https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/.

