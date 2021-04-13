14 vaccination side effects reported last week

Last week, 14 serious side effects were reported to the Agency of Medicines after vaccinations. In total, 38,000 vaccinations were carried out.

Between April 5-11, four serious reactions were reported in relation to Pfizer/BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine, two with Moderna and eight with AstraZeneca's newly renamed vaccine Vaxzevria.

In total 148 side effects were reported last week but the vast majority were mild.

There were 13 cases of coronavirus reported and two deaths. The Agency of Medicines has said, considering the age of the patients, their underlying health issues and additional risk factors, the deaths are unlikely to be related to the vaccine.

In total, side effects have been reported by 1.04 percent of people who received the vaccine in Estonia, meaning almost 99 percent reported no side effects. So far, 334,165 doses of the vaccine have been administered and 3,077 side effects have been reported.

Of these, 942 were related to Pfizer/BioNTech, 53 to Moderna and 2,273 to AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca Vaxzevria - 148 reports

Women reported 114 side effects and men 34. There were eight serious reactions:

- Allergic reaction two minutes after the first dose of vaccine. The patient received treatment and recovered.

- Nausea and vomiting on the third day after the first dose of vaccine. The patient was hospitalized and recovered.

- Thrombosis: Deep vein thrombosis was reported in three cases, ocular thrombosis (loss of vision in one eye) in one case and pulmonary embolism in one case. The patients were aged between 50 and 66 years. Hospital treatment was needed.

- A patient experienced a pulmonary embolism 17 days after the first dose of the vaccine. The patient was hospitalized and is recovering.

The agency was also notified of two deaths. The first was sudden and one day after vaccination. The second was due to thrombosis 14 days after vaccination. The agency said that due to the age of the patients, their underlying health issues and risk factors, an association with the vaccine is unlikely.

The other side effects reported are known side effects of the vaccine. Such as: exacerbations of migraine, dizziness, increased blood pressure, anxiety, skin sensitization, loss or alteration of odor and taste sensation, dry mouth, runny or nasal congestion, nose bleeds, cough, heaviness in the chest, bruising, shortness of breath, shortness of breath, sore throat or neck, menstrual irregularities, bleeding gums, eye or visual disturbances, fainting, muscle cramps, pain in the fingers, increased urination, and low fever.

Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty - 36 reports

Thirty-two reports were made by women and four by men. There were four serious side effects reported:

- An elderly patient experienced anaphylactic shock five minutes after the first dose of the vaccine. The patient received treatment and recovered.

- Facial nerve palsy (Bell's palsy) on day 11 after the second dose of vaccine. The patient needed hospital treatment and is recovering.

- Worsening of trophic leg ulcers, inflammation of the veins in an elderly patient three days after vaccination. The agency thinks an association with the vaccine is unlikely.

- An elderly patient reported a significant increase in blood pressure and recurrent nose bleeds on the second day after receiving the first dose of vaccine. The patient needed hospital treatment and is recovering.

Coronavirus was reported in 13 patients. There were two asymptomatic cases and 11 with mild symptoms.

The other side effects reported are known side effects of the vaccine. These include sensitive skin, sore throat, dysphagia (swallowing difficulties), difficulty breathing, dry mouth, tinnitus, nose bleeds, hypertension, cardiac arrhythmia, dizziness, confusion, speech disorder and vaccination-related stress reactions.

Moderna - seven reports

Five reports were made by women and two by men after receiving the vaccine.

There were two serious side effects:

- One patient suffered an allergic reaction several hours after the first injection. The patient needed treatment and is recovering.

- One patient had a pulmonary embolism the day after receiving the vaccine. The patient had underlying health issues which are associated with risk factors, so the agency does not think the pulmonary embolism is related to the vaccine.

The other side effects reported are known side effects of the vaccine.

Background and data

Currently, only people over 60 years old and risk groups are being vaccinated in Estonia. More women are currently being vaccinated than men as women have a higher life expectancy than men.

Between December 27 and April 12, a total of 334,165 coronavirus vaccine doses have administered in Estonia. Of these, 197,671 were Pfizer/BioNTech, 22,191 were Moderna and 114,303 were AstraZeneca. The data is shown in the graphs below.

The Agency of Medicines' report can be viewed here (in Estonian).

