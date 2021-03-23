11 serious vaccination symptoms reported last week

Last week (March 15-21), 11 serious side effects were reported after vaccination in Estonia. Almost 29,000 vaccines were administered during the same time period.

Of the serious side effects reported, seven were related to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and four to the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, 415 reactions to the vaccines were reported last week but the vast majority were mild.

Two people died but doctors do not believe the deaths are related to the vaccine.

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine - 35 Notices

Of the 35 reports made about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 31 were made by women and 10 of those were related to women over 70 years old. There were four reports of side effects in men who were all under the age of 70.

There were seven serious reactions reported:

A 49-year-old woman developed laryngeal edema - inflammation of the throat - 15 minutes after she received the first dose of the vaccine. She received treatment and made a full recovery.

Six people developed coronavirus symptoms, but did require hospitalization, after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. In one case a person gave a positive test on the third day after receiving the second dose and five people tested positive a week later.

Two deaths were reported but medical staff believe the deaths are unrelated to the vaccine:

A 69-year-old man with severe underlying health issues died three days after receiving the first dose.

A 45-year-old man died 19 days after receiving his second dose. The patient had an underlying health issue and was taking medicine that can have heart-related side effects.

Other symptoms reported included: skin hypersensitivity, nasal congestion, a cough, sore throat, abdominal pain, back pain, blistering of limbs, visual disturbances, uterine bleeding, frequent urination, hypothermia, altered taste and recurrence of herpes.

Moderna vaccine - 10 reports

Nine reports of side effects were made by women and eight of them were over 70 years old. One report was related to a man who was under 70 years old.

There were no serious side effects reported.

Symptoms included: fluctuations in blood pressure, skin sensitization, dizziness, loss of appetite and limb aches.

AstraZeneca Vaccine - 370 reports

There were 370 reports of side effects related to the AstraZeneca vaccine made last week. 299 were reported in women and eight of these were in women over 70. There were 71 side effects reported by men.

There were four serious reactions reported:

A 31-year-old woman lost consciousness 36 hours after receiving the first dose of the vaccine dose. The patient was taken to hospital but did not require further treatment.

A 57-year-old woman with severe underlying health issues developed thrombosis one week after recieving the first vaccine. She was prescribed blood thinners as treatment.

A 64-year-old woman developed vomiting on the second day after the vaccine dose. The patient fully recovered.

A 66-year-old woman developed high blood pressure two days after receiving the vaccine. She received treatment and made a full recovery.

Additionally, non-serious side effects were reported: sore throat, runny nose, abdominal pain, back pain, chest pain, increased varicose veins, increased skin sensitivity, excessive thirst, visual disturbances, dizziness, facial muscle spasms, muscle stiffness, eye pain and photosensitivity, temporary memory elevation, cardiac arrhythmia, hypoglycaemia, uterine bleeding, bruising of the eye, nose bleeds, bruising of the skin, bleeding gums, swelling of the gums.

1.2 percent

As of Monday, a total of 224,511 vaccine doses have been administered in Estonia since December 27. Of these, 135,588 doses were with Pfizer/BioNTech, 11,668 were Moderna and 77,255 were AstraZeneca.

During this period, 2,730 reactions have been reported to the Agency of Medicines, which is 1.2 percent of the total doses given.

Of these reports, 839 were related to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine Comirnaty, 39 to the Moderna vaccine and 1850 to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Data from the Health Board shows women have been vaccinated in much higher numbers than men, which is likely why more symptoms are reported in women.

As of Monday, 147,136 doses - first and second - have been given to women in Estonia and 77,264 to men.

Every week the Agency of Medicines publishes a list of symptoms experienced after vaccination.

