In a meeting with family physicians on Tuesday, the Ministry of Social Affairs recommended physicians distribute their leftover doses among people aged 50 and above, social affairs ministry Undersecretary Maris Jesse told Vikerraadio's "Uudis+".

Jesse said some family physician centers have gone the way of registering people who have notified of their desire to get vaccinated, if any happen to be left over from risk group and elderly vaccinations.

"At the same time, we cannot say that only the active ones get vaccinated," Jesse noted, adding that most vaccine doses have gone to the correct risk groups over the last week.

The social affairs ministry official said some health centers have developed quite a queue for vaccinations, but the discussion with family physicians on Tuesday concluded with a decision made to distribute leftover doses to older people.

"To prefer vaccinating people aged 50 and up with leftover doses, because with age comes a higher risk to get infected seriously. This is why we must vaccinate people over the age of 60 first, 50 and up from leftover doses. 25-30-35 year olds can wait a little more," Jesse said.

She noted that the vaccination plan sees 30-40 year olds vaccinated in the next two months. "For as much coverage we can before summer begins," Jesse concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!