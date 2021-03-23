President: Europe's vaccine distribution should take capacity into account ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton and President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg on March 22. Source: Office of the President of the Republic/Raigo Pajula
News

President Kersti Kajulaid said that the distribution of Europe's vaccine stock should take the vaccination capacity and current infection rate in a country into account during a meeting with the EU's Internal Market Commissioner.

During at meeting at Kadriorg on Monday, Commissioner Thierry Breton and Kaljulaid discussed the course of vaccinations in EU Member States and the basis of the potential distribution of vaccines.

"The rate of infection is particularly high at the moment in Estonia, and although we're quick and efficient when it comes to vaccinating our population, we'd be even quicker and more efficient at it if we had more vaccines at our disposal," Kaljulaid said.

Discussion during the meeting also turned to the possibility of using anonymised long-term health data in the development of vaccines. Kaljulaid said that with the aim of accelerating its vaccination programme, Estonia is open to research cooperation with the manufacturers of new vaccines making their way onto the EU market.

The development of a single vaccination certificate was also discussed at the meeting. Kaljulaid said that Estonia has experience of digital certificates and in the form of the X-Road and is prepared to contribute to the development of a pan-European digital solution, just as the country is contributing to a similar WHO project.

The pair also spoke at some length of the development of the single digital market, the safe sharing of digital data and defence industry cooperation.

Commissioner Breton is the head of the EU's vaccine production task force. As part of his visit to Estonia he also met with Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt, Minister of Health and Employment Tanel Kiik and the directors of Estonian companies contributing to the development of medications and vaccines against coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:19

AK: Communism memorial discussion delays Narva church restoration

18:55

Study: Large-scale labor immigration not necessary in Estonia

18:26

University of Tartu: Around 2.5 percent of adults coronavirus-infectious

17:53

Statistics: 2020 International seaborne passenger figures down 61 percent

17:19

Foreign minister discusses Turkey with EU counterparts

16:56

Film Institute manager: Estonian filmmaking probably postponed to autumn

16:53

Indrek Kiisler: Let us soon set free the vaccinated

16:24

Watch live: eGA's Digital Health Security and Vaccine Certificate talk

15:52

Gallery: Roadworks suspend tramline to Kadriorg until April

15:32

Tallinn hoping for return of Finnish tourists this summer

15:20

PM: Estonia under lockdown for entire summer unless virus spread stops

15:03

Lutsar: Continuously high coronavirus infection rate is stabilizing

14:35

President: Europe's vaccine distribution should take capacity into account

14:13

Northern hospitals sending COVID-19 patients to south for treatment

14:11

Kuldar Taveter: Why is crisis management beyond the (e-)state?

13:49

NATO voices reservist readiness concern ahead of scaled-down Spring Storm

13:12

EPL: Schoolgirl basketball coach charged with sex offenses involving minors

12:40

Daily: Hate speech legislation to be left aside for now

12:04

Virtual forum seeks to involve diaspora in Estonia's development

11:34

AK: Distance learning means Tartu University residence halls largely empty

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: