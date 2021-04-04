Trade minister: Need to avoid overemphasis on protectionism

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
IT and foreign trade minister Andres Sutt (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia should be mindful of evolving attitudes to foreign trade, both within the European Union and within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO), as well as other contexts, Minister for Foreign Trade and IT Andres Sutt (Reform) says.

This should strike a balance on focus on the union and that of third countries - a phrase used regularly in Estonia to refer to non-EU nations of all kinds - while too much protectionism is a bad thing, Sutt says.

Speaking after a video meeting with his French counterpart, Franck Riester, Friday, Sutt said: "In the field of defense, we are very close allies, and it should be our aim to boost relations between Estonia and France also in trade and investments."

Cyber security, space technology and aviation were all fertile ground for Franco-Estonian cooperation, Sutt said.

"While the Estonian space industry is not particularly large, we have several strong companies which offer novel and innovative solutions in matters related to the cyber security of space communications, for instance. Moreover, the Estonian aviation cluster has a strong value proposition for French companies, such as Airbus," Sutt went on.

Estonia's defense forces provide an infantry platoon and other personnel to the French-led counter-terrorism and human trafficking Operation Barkhane, in the West African country of Mali.

Andres Sutt also stressed that measures fall in line with WTO rules, as well as the EU's open trade policy, meaning that too much protectionism should be avoided.

"The main task facing the EU is to find a suitable balance between the open world trade system and restrictive measures. We must protect EU citizens and businesses against unfair competition; however, we must not forget the open approach, which is one of the fundamental principles of the EU."

The EU is faces several challenges, but also major opportunities, in green transition and digital transition, as well as that of trade, Sutt went on.

The European Commission had published a trade policy overview in February in relation to WTO reforms; Estonia supports bolstering multi-lateral trade further, including via the WTO, Sutt said, heightened by the EU's own desire to engage in more trade with its nearest neighbors, as well as with African nations.

Franck Riester plans an in-person visit to Estonia when possible, while a remote, virtual visit involving French and Estonian business delegations is due next week, BNS reports.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:42

Paper: Isamaa announces Riina Solman its Tallinn mayoral candidate

13:26

Trade minister: Need to avoid overemphasis on protectionism

12:46

Government approves €46-million COVID-19 support for regions

11:15

Government survey: 75 percent of public would take COVID-19 vaccine

11:03

Health Board: 462 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 10 deaths

09:56

AK: Easter break sees fewer COVID-19 rules flouted than previous weekend

09:37

Easter day cloudy, dry during day

09:14

Mass coronavirus vaccine Tallinn centers see lower interest than expected

09:14

Tallinn COVID-19 vaccine center work hampered Saturday

03.04

Andrus Ansip: PM must be sure keeping government together serves a purpose

03.04

Day brings 519 new cases

02.04

Gallery: First COVID-19 mass vaccination center in Tallinn opens

02.04

Gallery: K9 Thunder SP howitzer put through paces on EDF training ground

02.04

Health Board: 901 new COVID-19 cases in Estonia in past 24 hours, 15 deaths

02.04

Easter weekend weather will be chilly, with some rain

01.04

Coronavirus concentration in wastewater has increased again

01.04

Estonia to receive 62,000 additional Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses

01.04

Health board, government experts oppose Lasnamäe mass COVID-19 testing

01.04

President receives second covid vaccine dose

01.04

ERR News Easter schedule

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: