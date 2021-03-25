Minister: Kredex measures to open on April 5

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
KredEx logo. Source: Social Media.
News

Under current plans, the Kredex measures will open on April 5, Estonia's Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) said at the government's press conference on Thursday.

The government on Thursday endorsed a decision whereby the deadline for the use of the resources from last year's supplementary budget meant for funding of Kredex measures is extended until December 31 and the deadline for assuming obligations under the measures until June 30. 

In total €180 million is to be allocated for extraordinary loan underwritings and operating capital loans.

"As things stand, Kredex has adopted all the decisions they have to as regards new services and their terms and conditions, they are now in the hands of the banks in order for agreements to get signed. Under current plans, these measures should be available for application starting from April 5," Sutt said.

Unlike the current terms and conditions of crisis measures, preference will be given to underwriting over the provision of loans. To date, lending has been preferred to the potential obtaining of a stake.

In the underwriting of new loans the ceiling for compensating the lender for credit losses is 80 percent instead of 30 percent, and 50 percent instead of 15 percent in the case of existing underwritings. 

A total of €1.15 billion was allocated to Kredex under various measures from the supplementary budget of 2020, of which approximately €835 million was not used.

As the fiscal year came to an end, the measure was put on a pause, and on December 31 Kredex announced that it was temporarily suspending the handling of crisis measures.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:49

EU approves Estonia's €9.9 million state aid tourism support package

17:27

Tallinn to lead sustainable development of European cities network

16:57

Minister: Kredex measures to open on April 5

16:36

Baltics expand Belarusian officials blacklist

16:23

€2.5 million allocated for Rally Estonia

15:56

Government will not pay sick leave from day one

15:28

Mass vaccinations to take place in Ida-Viru County for over 70s

15:17

Gallery: Vaccination of government ministers begins

14:34

European Parliament commemorates Baltic deportations

14:33

Foreign ministry: No reason to expect travel to Finland to change soon

14:05

Central bank: Deposits have increased by 16 percent in year

13:40

'Settle in Estonia' programme proves popular despite pandemic

13:38

Government: Restrictions likely to remain until at least end of April

13:03

Tallinn aiming to become climate neutral by 2050

12:35

Vaccinations have helped to reduce hospitalized patients

11:55

Liimets: Secretary of State affirmed continued US commitment to Baltics

11:37

Critics: State should not threaten people with restrictions

11:05

Watch again: Eva-Lotta Kiibus advances to free skating program

10:36

Health Board: 1,429 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 13 deaths

10:35

Supplementary budget bill passes first Riigikogu reading

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: