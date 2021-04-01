President Kaljulaid: Estonia support for Ukraine not dented by pandemic

Estonia stands as fully in support of Ukraine in combating the coronavirus pandemic and procuring vaccines as it does in its territorial issues, President Kersti Kaljulaid said Wednesday evening.

Following a remotely-held meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, President Kaljulaid wrote on her social media account Wednesday that: "We shared our experience of the virus crisis and vaccine organization, while I was able to assure President Zelensky that the EU will come to the aid of its eastern partners where possible. I also stressed this need at a meeting with European Commissioner Thierry Breton last week."

Ukraine and five other countries form the Eastern Partnership (EaP), a joint EU initiative in the Central and Eastern European region.

The presidents also addressed the question of the Crimea, annexed by the Russian Federation in 2014, and the ongoing insurgency war which started in the east of Ukraine in the same year.

"These areas are still occupied and there is still war; the Minsk agreements are not working," the president added.

"This cannot be tolerated, and we, as the international community, must continue to work for an end to the occupation, especially now that the Russian Federation is planning its Zapad major military exercise, we need to keep a close eye on developments in Ukraine and areas near its borders."

The two presidents had a long conversation, Kaljulaid said, with Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU and NATO, its internal, ongoing reforms and the international security situation as a whole also on the table.

The two presidents last met face-to-face in 2019.

