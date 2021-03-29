President Kaljulaid planning official visit to Moldova

President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid may visit Moldova later this year and plans for a visit are being drawn up.

"We are in fact planning a visit to Moldova at the end of May, the start of June. Moldova is important for us as an Eastern Partnership country, currently, there are revolutionary times [in the country] and we can share our experience of building a country with them," the president's communication manager Taavi Linnamäe told ERR.

He said Estonia's knowledge about e-government, the rule of law and fighting against corruption is highly valued.

At the end of November, Maia Sandu was elected as president on a platform offering reform. She is facing an extremely difficult challenge - to clean the state of corruption and help Moldova leave behind its status as the poorest country in Europe.

However, Kaljulaid's visit is largely dependent on the coronavirus situation, Linnamäe added. Kaljulaid has already been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

