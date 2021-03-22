Frontline worker vaccinations to be reduced in coming weeks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

With coronavirus vaccine deliveries reduced, vaccination of frontline workers will slow in the coming weeks as risk groups are prioritized.

As AstraZeneca vaccines will now primarily be given to the over 60s, rather than the under 60s, frontline workers will cease to be a priority while vaccine deliveries are smaller than anticipated.

"Given that AstraZeneca's vaccine deliveries are very modest this week and next week - 2,400 doses this week, 4,800 expected next - either way, the whole vaccination process will focus on at-risk groups," Minister for Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Friday.

Almost 20,000 Pfizer/BioNTech and 10,800 Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive this week. Kiik said there are no additional doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Health Board's warehouses.

Director General of the Health Board Üllar Lanno said there are a few thousand doses from other manufacturers in storage which are all booked for use.

He said, so far, Pfizer has been the most reliable and delivered the highest number of doses to Estonia. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:35

State not yet willing to give up on coronavirus notification app HOIA

14:13

Gallery: Old Harbor's D-terminal to receive reconstruction works

13:47

Lung transplant canceled due to short working hours at Tartu Airport

13:21

Egon Kaur: The goal is to sit behind the wheel of a WRC car

13:16

Hospital manager: Situation with hospital beds in Tallinn is critical

12:54

AK: How are musicians coping during the coronavirus crisis?

12:27

Postimees: Estonian overdose deaths at lowest this century

12:05

Frontline worker vaccinations to be reduced in coming weeks

11:40

Experts: AstraZeneca should be used to primarily vaccinate over 60s

11:12

Recently reconstructed Sillamäe main street already showing signs of wear

10:47

Postimees: EU flag to return to the Riigikogu's White Hall

10:41

Health Board: 993 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, ten deaths

10:21

Electricity had biggest impact on producer price index in February

09:49

Population too low for Estonian COVID-19 strain to develop

09:23

Gallery: Türi becomes spring capital

08:51

Catering establishments see outdoor seating as lifeline

08:24

Jaak Aab to continue acting as prime minister until Wednesday

21.03

'Samost ja Luts': Ratas could be good presidential fit also for opposition

21.03

'Olukorrast riigis': Why did Soomere reveal his presidential bid so soon?

21.03

Five political lessons from the coronavirus crisis

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: