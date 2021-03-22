Frontline worker vaccinations to be reduced in coming weeks

With coronavirus vaccine deliveries reduced, vaccination of frontline workers will slow in the coming weeks as risk groups are prioritized.

As AstraZeneca vaccines will now primarily be given to the over 60s, rather than the under 60s, frontline workers will cease to be a priority while vaccine deliveries are smaller than anticipated.

"Given that AstraZeneca's vaccine deliveries are very modest this week and next week - 2,400 doses this week, 4,800 expected next - either way, the whole vaccination process will focus on at-risk groups," Minister for Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Friday.

Almost 20,000 Pfizer/BioNTech and 10,800 Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive this week. Kiik said there are no additional doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Health Board's warehouses.

Director General of the Health Board Üllar Lanno said there are a few thousand doses from other manufacturers in storage which are all booked for use.

He said, so far, Pfizer has been the most reliable and delivered the highest number of doses to Estonia.

