Health Insurance Fund extends vaccination contracts with private sector

The Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) is extending the existing agreements with private healthcare institutions related to vaccination against COVID-19 until the end of August.

Private healthcare institutions were first invited to sign contracts with the Health Insurance Fund for carrying out vaccination in March; by Thursday of this week, there were 15 institutions that had joined the contract, the Health Insurance Fund said.

All private healthcare providers who have an activity license for the provision of specialist medical care are welcome to join the Health Insurance Fund's contract. The Health Insurance Fund is foremost expecting private healthcare providers located in county centers all over Estonia, that is in places where more people live, to join the contract.

Ergo Pallo, head of the legal department of the fund, added that if the provider only wants to vaccinate in a big city, some smaller areas should be offered in addition. "Our goal is to create a situation where vaccinators are located in as many locations as possible across Estonia," Pallo said in a press release.

If a vaccination service is provided outside Harju County, Tartu County, Pärnu County or East-Viru County, vaccine injections may also be given only at that particular location. If a service provider wants to enter the contract with two different locations, the fund expects them to be able to carry out at least 750 injections a week. If the contract is entered with a single operation location, it is assumed that at least 300 injections are given per week.

The Health Insurance Fund pays €5.3 for one injection at the service provider's place of business and €7.3 for vaccine injections carried out on the weekends and on public holidays.

In order to receive a contract, the tenderer must have either a self-service environment or an interface with the national online booking system. The service provider administering the first dose of the vaccine to a person must also ensure that the second dose is administered on time.

The necessary vaccines are ordered by the service provider through the Health Board's self-service environment and the Health Board delivers the necessary quantities to the agreed location. In addition to the vaccine, the Health Board also supplies syringes and needles necessary for vaccination.

The information necessary for submitting the tender together with the draft contract is available on the website of the Estonian Health Insurance Fund. Tenders can be submitted on an ongoing basis until May 31 of this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!