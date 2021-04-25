215 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed on Sunday

215 new coronavirus cases were found of a total 3,512 tests taken - a rate of 6.1 percent - in Estonia on Sunday, the Health Board announced after a delay caused by technical issues. Six deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 119 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 83 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 20 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and 17 cases in Viljandi County. 10 cases each were discovered in Tartu and Pärnu counties, eight cases were found in Lääne-Viru County. Six cases were diagnosed in Lääne County with four each going to Põlva and Rapla counties. Three cases each were found in Võru and Valga counties, two cases each in Jõgeva and Järva counties. One case went to Saare County.

There was no information in the population registry for six of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 455.16, data from the Health Board shows.

Six new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 62-year old man, a 71-year old man, a 73-year old man, a 79-year old man, an 88-year old man and an 88-year old woman. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,143 people in Estonia in total.

In total, 310,521 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 98,666 of them having already received their second dose. 3,071 vaccine doses were administered since Saturday morning, as of Sunday evening.

403 patients hospitalized, 59 in intensive care

As of Sunday morning, 403 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 41 under assisted breathing. There are 59 patients in intensive care.

Twelve people were discharged from hospitals.

There have been 1,262,863 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 120,215 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 68 years, with 312 patients (77.4 percent) over the age of 60. A total of 6.7 percent of all people infected have requires hospital treatment, with 302 people hospitalized last week.

107,643 people are considered to have recovered from the coronavirus in Estonia with 36,860 (34.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 70,783 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

Technical issues caused delay in COVID-19 figures reporting

The Health Board reported a technical glitch that saw no coronavirus testing data move between the SYNLAB laboratory and the digilugu.ee website since Sunday morning. This means that Sunday's coronavirus infection figures came in later in the day.

The Health Board usually shares the last 24 hours' coronavirus statistics at 10.30 a.m., while the technical problem had not yet been fixed by 1 p.m. on Sunday, which is why not all of the data has reached the digilugu.ee online environment.

Some people who were tested for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours are unable to check their test results.

Patients whose tests were analyzed at SYNLAB can verify their result using the testi.me mobile application, while those who paid for their test can visit the minu.synlab.ee website. Family doctors who referred patients for testing can also see results using their software.

Editor's note: This article was updated on Monday morning with more COVID-19 testing results from Sunday.

