Health Board: 390 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

390 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Saturday.

In total, 4,553 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 8.6 percent. The 14-day average is 479.94.

195 cases were recorded in Harju County with 149 of those in Tallinn.

There were 51 new cases in Ida-Viru County, 26 in Lääne-Viru County, 24 in Pärnu County, 22 in Viljandi County and 16 in Tartu County.

Ten in Rapla County, nine in Järva County, six in Lääne County, four each in Põlva, Saare and Võru counties, three in Valga County, two in Jõgeva County and one in Hiiu County. There were 13 cases with no information in the population register.

As of Saturday morning, 396 patients are being treated in hospital and 33 new cases were opened overnight. The average age of patients is 68 and 302 patients are over the age of 60.

Eleven deaths were registered within the past 24 hours. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,137 people in Estonia in total.

Yesterday, 8,922 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered. In total, 309,656 people have now received a first dose and 96,463 people have completed the course of vaccination.

59 percent of people over 70 have been vaccinated. More than 60 percent of the over 70s have been vaccinated in Hiiu, Jõgeva, Järva, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Pärnu, Rapla, Saare, Tartu, Viljandi and Võru counties.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!