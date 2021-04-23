Foreigners living in Estonia can get vaccinated against covid for free

Foreigners living and working in Estonia and people who are uninsured can get vaccinated against coronavirus for free, the Ministry of Social Affairs has said.

While this was always the case under the government's vaccination plan, the ministry has reiterated the message.

"Vaccination takes place on an equal basis with the local population, i.e. people are invited to get vaccinated according to target groups, in accordance with the vaccination plan," a statement on the government's vaccination information page says.

"As soon as the vaccine volumes allow, the state will open up the possibility to get vaccinated to all who wish for it. According to the prognosis of current delivery volumes, this will be possible no sooner than in May."

Vaccination for the general population is due to start next month and people aged 16-49 will be able to book a timeslot online from mid-May through the digiregistratuur.ee website via the Patient Portal (Digilugu). An Estonian ID code is needed to make the reservation.

When registration opens for the general population it will be announced in the media. People can also check on the Patient Portal if they have been called for vaccination. There will be a message on the left side of the page.

"Vaccination is available to all residents regardless of whether they have a family doctor or valid health insurance," a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Social Affairs told ERR News.

More information about Estonia's vaccination process can be read https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!