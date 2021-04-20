New COVID-19 working group chief supports younger people mass vaccination

The chief of a new working group tasked with overseeing the coronavirus vaccination process in Estonia says that he supports vaccinating under-65s, in order to get coronavirus vaccinations for the populace as a whole in Estonia rolled out as soon as possible, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday night.

Marek Seer, whose appointment was announced Monday, says that vaccine coverage of the over-65 age group has already reached a stage where younger people attending mass vaccination centers should be permitted to get a shot, particularly since vaccine supplies were arriving faster than before.

Seer says that his main task is to oversee the process effectively, to ensure decision-making relating to vaccinations is rapid.

Vaccinations are to be led by a 10-strong team, AK reported, which will, among other things, make quick decisions at crucial times.

Seer said that uncertainty of vaccine supplies is the area causing the most difficulty, meaning at least one day's stock must be kept aside at all times.

While the vaccination rataes of the elderly demographic in some countries has to be further clarified, Seer said, in Estonia the process was now going well: "We're running here with a victory over time. Every injection counts," he told AK, adding that: "All doses are in their precise places on the shelves that they should be."

Seer said that if he had led the vaccination process a few weeks ago, when people over the age of 65 did not come to the mass vaccination, but there was a queue of younger people who wanted to receive the vaccine, he would have said "Let's do it!".

The newly-formed working party includes people from medical institutions, the social affairs ministry, the Health Board (Terviseamet), the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) and the State Agency of Medicines (Raviamet).

