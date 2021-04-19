East Tallinn Central Hospital calls over 60s for COVID-19 vaccine

East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITKH) is calling all those in the capital aged 65 and over to get a coronavirus vaccine this week.

The hospital's current vaccine drive sees its doors opening Tuesday, April 20 and Saturday, April 24. Those interested and eligible should book a place via the national patient portal (Digilugu).

"It is very important to vaccinate people at risk and the elderly, because then we can move on to the next stage and start vaccinating other age groups as well," Aino Rõõm, infection control doctor at IKTH, said.

"Share information and also help your elderly relatives register," Rõõm said.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be administered, BNS reports.

The state says it wants to get all elderly and at-risk people who request a vaccination inoculated by the end of this month, before moving on to first vaccinations for the general populace in May and June. The rest of summer as things stand is to be devoted to second vaccinations.

Close to 85,000 people have completed the coronavirus vaccine course of two doses (see chart on top-right of ERR News' home page). Estonia's population of those aged 25 and over is over 920,000, according to some estimates, with a little under 258,000 of these aged 65 and over.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!