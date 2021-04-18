Day brings 543 new cases

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus testing point signage. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia analyzed a total of 6,650 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours of which 543 or 8.1 percent were positive.

Population register data suggests most new cases were diagnosed in Harju County at 280 of which 228 in the capital Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 83, Pärnu County 41, Tartu County 27, Lääne-Viru County 19, Rapla and Valga counties 14 and Järva County ten new positives. Võru County registered nine, Jõgeva County eight, Põlva County seven, Viljandi County six, Saare County five and Hiiu and Lääne counties one case each. People who tested positive but did not have a permanent address in Estonia numbered 18.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 613.7, with initial positives making up 11.8 percent of all tests.

Hospitals opened 46 new COVID-19 treatment cases and a total of 460 patients are hospitalized. The average age of hospitalized Covid patients is 69, with 358 people (78 percent) hospitalized over 60 years of age.

The day saw 2,065 doses of vaccine administered. A total of 287,298 people have been inoculated in Estonia and 84,964 have received both doses.

Vaccination coverage in the 70+ age group is 56 percent, with Hiiu, Jõgeva, Järva, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Pärnu, Rapla, Saare, Tartu, Viljandi and Võru counties having vaccinated over 60 percent of people over 70.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:52

Day brings 543 new cases

10:23

Karilaid: EKRE success at self-destruction and the eternal Center Party

09:50

Indrek Kiisler: EKRE knows to take people by the hand

08:48

Popov: No more unchecked spread of virus in the country

17.04

65 people have volunteered to work at PERH during coronavirus crisis

17.04

Liberal Citizen foundation creates tool to show parties' funding sources

17.04

Nearly 600 more deaths than births registered in March

17.04

Sweden wins Locked Shields 2021 cyber defense exercise

17.04

Estonia sees slower inflation than Europe on average in March

17.04

Health Board: No new influenza cases reported last week in Estonia

17.04

Survey: Estonians buying less alcohol in Latvia

17.04

Health Board: 333 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

17.04

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Rodrigo from Brazil

17.04

Amount of coronavirus in wastewater decreasing very slowly

16.04

Gallery: NATO naval group arrives in Tallinn ahead of mine clear-up job

16.04

Fewer people giving blood during pandemic

16.04

Man released from Tartu Prison after 38 years behind bars

16.04

Estonian firms break record for domestic defense tender deal value

16.04

Estonian, British defense ministers discuss troop removal from Afghanistan

16.04

Government statistician: COVID-19 hospitalizations halved since March

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: