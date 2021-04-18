Day brings 543 new cases

Estonia analyzed a total of 6,650 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours of which 543 or 8.1 percent were positive.

Population register data suggests most new cases were diagnosed in Harju County at 280 of which 228 in the capital Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 83, Pärnu County 41, Tartu County 27, Lääne-Viru County 19, Rapla and Valga counties 14 and Järva County ten new positives. Võru County registered nine, Jõgeva County eight, Põlva County seven, Viljandi County six, Saare County five and Hiiu and Lääne counties one case each. People who tested positive but did not have a permanent address in Estonia numbered 18.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 613.7, with initial positives making up 11.8 percent of all tests.

Hospitals opened 46 new COVID-19 treatment cases and a total of 460 patients are hospitalized. The average age of hospitalized Covid patients is 69, with 358 people (78 percent) hospitalized over 60 years of age.

The day saw 2,065 doses of vaccine administered. A total of 287,298 people have been inoculated in Estonia and 84,964 have received both doses.

Vaccination coverage in the 70+ age group is 56 percent, with Hiiu, Jõgeva, Järva, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Pärnu, Rapla, Saare, Tartu, Viljandi and Võru counties having vaccinated over 60 percent of people over 70.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!