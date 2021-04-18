Ten exam-takers test positive

News
Final-year students tested for coronavirus before exam. Source: ERR
News

The coronavirus tests of ten people or 0.4 percent of 2,502 people tested ahead of the Estonian language state examination proved positive on Friday.

A total of 2,608 people, including 106 observers, were tested by the Ministry of Education and Research and SYNLAB on Friday.

Ten exam-takers tested positive and must now isolate. They can take the exam at a later time.

The ten people are from nine schools and five counties. One observer also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Estonian language state examination will take place Monday. The ministry emphasizes that exam-takers, members of the exam committee and observers must stay home if they exhibit symptoms of any kind. All general precautions need to be taken during state examinations, including maintaining distance, dispersion, airing out rooms, wearing a mask and disinfecting hands.

All state examinations have two additional dates this year. Taking the exam on an alternative date requires an application to be filed with the Education and Youth Board three days after the main exam date.

State examinations are not a precondition for graduating from high school this year. Students who decide they do not need to take state exams are not obligated to report it.

Those taking the Estonian as a second language exam will be tested on Monday and those who will be taking the Cambridge English examination on Thursday.

The sample will be taken from mouthwash and tested by SYNLAB using the PCR method.

Everyone taking state exams or the Cambridge English test in April were given the chance to register for free testing. The test is not mandatory.

Over 7,100 people have registered for the Estonian state examinations, around 2,800 for Estonian as a second language and around 2,000 for the Cambridge test.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

About us

