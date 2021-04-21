Health Board: 472 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, five deaths

472 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 4,255 tests taken - a rate of 11.1 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Five deaths were also registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 261 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 200 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 43 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 36 in Pärnu County and 31 in Lääne-Viru County. 19 new cases were diagnosed in Rapla County, 17 in Tartu County, 12 in Lääne County and 10 in Viljandi County. Eight new cases were discovered in Valga County, seven in Põlva County, six in Saare County, five in Jõgeva County and two cases each were diagnosed in Järva and Hiiu counties.

There was no information in the population registry for 13 of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 536.2, data from the Health Board shows.

There were five deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,109 people in Estonia in total.

In total, 291,448 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 89,055 of them having already received their second dose. 4,233 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

427 people receiving treatment in hospital, 58 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 427 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 37 under assisted breathing. There are 58 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,255 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 472 returning positive and 3,783 negative – a positive rate of 11.1 percent.

There have been 1,244,142 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 118,789 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

104,653 people are considered to have recovered from the coronavirus in Estonia with 35,363 (33.8 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 69,290 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

The 14-day average infection rate is 536.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

